Pulane Lenkoe: ‘Black people with this ‘kuyafana mentality’ are going to get us all in k*k'

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe has raised concerns about people, especially in townships, not adhering to the rules of the 21-day lockdown which have been implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

She shared her views on Twitter after President Cyril Ramaphosa's tweet highlighted that the most effective way for a society to contain the spread of the disease was for the population to remain at home and physically isolated from each other for at least several weeks.

Several celebs and people on social media have slammed members of the SA National Defence for "ill-treating" people in townships.

In the wake of the outrage, Pulane has a different opinion.

“We don’t see white people being ignorant, throwing parties and gathering on every street corner, sharing beers and cigarettes. White people only leave their houses when they have to.”