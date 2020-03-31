WATCH | Papa Penny warns people to stay at home, but Mzansi can’t get over his English

Papa Penny Penny has joined the list of celebs who have been doing their bit to encourage South Africans to adhere to the 21-day lockdown rules, in an attempt curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Tsonga disco legend and reality TV star seemed pretty annoyed at people who insisted on still roaming the streets aimlessly even after President Ramaphosa implemented the lockdown.

"Please let's try to respect ourselves and our president. Tomorrow you are going to be sick and you are going to say, 'Our government doesn't look after us'. Move from the street, lock yourselves in your home. Your home is not a prison. But the way you are behaving is totally wrong, how are other countries supposed to say about such. Don't do that. It's not right," Papa Penny said in a video shared on social media.

While there was no denying that Papa Penny was sharing an important message, social media users decided to focus on the star's use of the English language in the vid.