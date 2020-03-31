TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Papa Penny warns people to stay at home, but Mzansi can’t get over his English

31 March 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Papa Penny has a message for every lockdown rule breaker.
Papa Penny has a message for every lockdown rule breaker.
Image: Penny Penny via Instagram

Papa Penny Penny has joined the list of celebs who have been doing their bit to encourage South Africans to adhere to the 21-day lockdown rules, in an attempt curb the spread of Covid-19. 

The Tsonga disco legend and reality TV star seemed pretty annoyed at people who insisted on still roaming the streets aimlessly even after President Ramaphosa implemented the lockdown. 

"Please let's try to respect ourselves and our president. Tomorrow you are going to be sick and you are going to say, 'Our government doesn't look after us'. Move from the street, lock yourselves in your home. Your home is not a prison. But the way you are behaving is totally wrong, how are other countries supposed to say about such. Don't do that. It's not right," Papa Penny said in a video shared on social media. 

While there was no denying that Papa Penny was sharing an important message, social media users decided to focus on the star's use of the English language in the vid. 

The reality TV star is popular for speaking English "the way he likes" as opposed to following the standard grammar and syntax rules of the language.

Papa Penny's fans thought it was hilarious but gave him props because they understood exactly what he was saying.

Fellow musician Arthur Mafokate was the one who shared the video; he only focused on Papa Penny's message and further asked people to stay home.

"Thanks Papa Penny. Guys let’s be at our homes and indoors at our offices till we reduce the infection rate," Arthur said when sharing the video on his Instagram.

Watch the video below.

MORE

WATCH | 'Stupid criminals told my friends I was arrested': Papa Penny warns about con men

Papa had fans in stitches with his explanation of what happened
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Listen up! Papa Penny is doing the ‘yanos now

Imagine Papa Penny Penny having an amapiano song. Well, imagine no more!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | Penny Penny: Drug dealers are killing our children

Hold up! Papa Penny has something important to say.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

'Papa Penny Ahee' season 3 is over & he's grateful for the support

Word of the season was definitely "Ahee!"
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Ntsiki's shocking letter to Ramaphosa is disappointing and uncalled for' - ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Gabisile Tshabalala’s baby shower TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Robert Marawa & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over Kobe Bryant TshisaLIVE
  5. J'Something reveals how Mi Casa 'lost everything' due to Covid-19 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X