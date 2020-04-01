Cassper Nyovest gets an a** whipping from Trevor Noah in Fifa 20 match
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is on a mission to help fans stay entertained during lockdown with his #CassperStayAtHomeGames and his Fifa 20 match against comedian Trevor Noah on Tuesday night served entertainment in bucket loads.
While both Cass and Trevor are Mzansi's faves, many were undecided who to pick as they waited in anticipation to see who'd come out victorious from Tuesday night's Fifa soccer match.
Although the match started a bit later than expected due to what seemed like technical difficulties on Trevor's side, the funnyman sure made up for it by whipping the rapper's a** in the first round.
Streaming live on Instagram, Cass started seeing Trevor's mad Fifa skills as he expressed how he wasn't expecting to get such a beating from the comedian.
“Thing is, I underestimated you ... eh and Sizwe warned me. He even asked me whether I was ready but I didn't expect that he meant this.”
Askies @casspernyovest but at least EAsports is behind you😜😂#CassperStayAtHomeGames pic.twitter.com/1tfRQJ7DiK— 💁❤Tlotli Wa Batho❤💁 (@LesegoBMooketsi) March 31, 2020
You guys don’t know Trev. That guy’s been the best at FIFA since 2006! Only other person I knew who could play as well was Kamza back in the day. https://t.co/JqsjUcBUk9— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 31, 2020
Cassper 2 4 Trevor #CassperStayAtHomeGames pic.twitter.com/W4lpoM3pEl— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) March 31, 2020
Thank you Mr Minister. Thank you for watching. #CassperStayAtHomeGames https://t.co/h2mX8yPdrm— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 31, 2020
Playing three rounds against each other, Trevor came out as the champ, beaating Cassper in two of the three match games.
The duo's Fifa match was coupled with humour and commentary for days. Even fans who were watching expressed that it was the content they signed up for, especially during the lockdown period.
The rapper also recently played against former American football wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.
Here's what some had to say about Cass's and Trevor's match:
Cassper is losing this side 😂 Trevor Noah is showing him flames!!! pic.twitter.com/JEo2qGhXfw— Elite Zozo (@musondazozo1302) March 31, 2020
Cassper Nyovest is a genius , what he did there with Trevor Noah 🤯 #CassperStayAtHomeGames— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) April 1, 2020
Trevor response to Cassper was funny 😆 #CassperStayAtHomeGames pic.twitter.com/Jwaa1Nw0U2— Jobe! (@bigbenzo101) April 1, 2020
This matches should be on betway 🤣👏🏽👏🏽 #CassperStayAtHomeGames https://t.co/j4Hd0CDT2V— Sambo Jnr (@Nkomati_) April 1, 2020
@casspernyovest is a Genius,we should applaud him,everytime when he's about to drop,he do something tnat's gonna get our attention first..big up king..o smart..buy me data tuu..i was watching your game now m left with 50mb😂😂you are addictive #CassperStayAtHomeGames— Leshilo P (@Prolesh_Gr) April 1, 2020
@casspernyovest, I think this is a business opportunity, you can announce your games with the celebrities ahead of time and approach @betway and @sportingbet_sa to put them in their websites for betting. People can cash in.#CassperStayAtHomeGames— RIP Dj Sthenjwa 🙏🏽 (@Uncle_JayB) April 1, 2020
Cc @BridgeBossTLee
@casspernyovest is likely to get a deal with EA Sports after the lockdown lol, watch and learn. Business man this one#CassperStayAtHomeGames— RIP Dj Sthenjwa 🙏🏽 (@Uncle_JayB) April 1, 2020
Di man @casspernyovest is playing his part to fight corona by keeping people indoors with his #CassperStayAtHomeGames. But it's difficult to see the good when you dedicated to only focus on the negatives— Innocent Mbokodo (@mbokodo_I) April 1, 2020