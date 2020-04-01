TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest gets an a** whipping from Trevor Noah in Fifa 20 match

01 April 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest lost a Fifa match against Trevor Noah.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is on a mission to help fans stay entertained during lockdown with his #CassperStayAtHomeGames and his Fifa 20 match against comedian Trevor Noah on Tuesday night served entertainment in bucket loads.

While both Cass and Trevor are Mzansi's faves, many were undecided who to pick as they waited in anticipation to see who'd come out victorious from Tuesday night's Fifa soccer match.

Although the match started a bit later than expected due to what seemed like technical difficulties on Trevor's side, the funnyman sure made up for it by whipping the rapper's a** in the first round.

Streaming live on Instagram, Cass started seeing Trevor's mad Fifa skills as he expressed how he wasn't expecting to get such a beating from the comedian.

“Thing is, I underestimated you ... eh and Sizwe warned me. He even asked me whether I was ready but I didn't expect that he meant this.”

Playing three rounds against each other, Trevor came out as the champ, beaating  Cassper in two of the three match games.

The duo's Fifa match was coupled with humour and commentary for days. Even fans who were watching expressed that it was the content they signed up for, especially during the lockdown period.

The rapper also recently played against former American football wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Here's what some had to say about Cass's and Trevor's match:

