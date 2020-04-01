Cassper Nyovest gets an a** whipping from Trevor Noah in Fifa 20 match

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is on a mission to help fans stay entertained during lockdown with his #CassperStayAtHomeGames and his Fifa 20 match against comedian Trevor Noah on Tuesday night served entertainment in bucket loads.

While both Cass and Trevor are Mzansi's faves, many were undecided who to pick as they waited in anticipation to see who'd come out victorious from Tuesday night's Fifa soccer match.

Although the match started a bit later than expected due to what seemed like technical difficulties on Trevor's side, the funnyman sure made up for it by whipping the rapper's a** in the first round.

Streaming live on Instagram, Cass started seeing Trevor's mad Fifa skills as he expressed how he wasn't expecting to get such a beating from the comedian.

“Thing is, I underestimated you ... eh and Sizwe warned me. He even asked me whether I was ready but I didn't expect that he meant this.”