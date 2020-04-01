TshisaLIVE

DJ Cleo on people not taking Covid-19 seriously: Some are vocal about it

01 April 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Cleo wants people to take Covid-19 seriously.
DJ Cleo wants people to take Covid-19 seriously.
Image: Via DJ Cleo's Instagram

Award-winning musician DJ Cleo has spoken out against those who have ignored the government's instructions to stay indoors during the 21-day national lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown last week to curb the spread of Covid-19 in SA, saying that only those who were providing or receiving essential services would be allowed out of their house.

Since the lockdown came into effect at midnight last Thursday, social media has been filled with pictures and videos of people disobeying the president's orders.

DJ Cleo told TshisaLIVE this week that he was doing his best to stay indoors but said he was sad to see so many who weren't.

“You look at social media and there are videos of people, especially in the hood, people who are not taking this thing (Covid-19) seriously. Some of them are vocal about it.”

He said there were a number of reasons for people defying the lockdown.

“I don't know what it is. Maybe part of it is ignorance, another part is lack of knowledge. You also have to look at the quality of education people are given and comprehension skills. How much do you understand of the message?”

While Cleo is keen to use his platform to speak to the health ministry or other experts and improve awareness about the virus, he says celebs often give in to the pressure of giving their opinions when someone more knowledgeable on the topic would be better placed to comment.

“We live in an age of fake wokeness and sort of warped freedoms of speech. I know how social media can be and I would rather let someone who is in a position to speak out, talk. I would rather sit down with experts and officials and speak as a layman.”

MORE

Idris Elba on Covid-19: I thought I was going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic

Actor is doing just fine after Covid-19 diagnosis, but still can’t get home
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

PREACH! Siv Ngesi's Covid-19 lockdown posters are, honestly, exactly what you need right now

Local comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi shares some light humour amid the lockdown.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lexi Van warns criminals will take advantage of Covid-19 screenings to rob people

"This is an opportunity for criminals to pose as field workers only to hurt and rob people. Not such a great idea."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish'

Masechaba has opted - once again - to blue-tick Mzansi over her moemish
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Ntsiki's shocking letter to Ramaphosa is disappointing and uncalled for' - ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Don’t use my platform to disrespect my family' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X