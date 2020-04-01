DJ Maphorisa rejects calls to challenge Prince Kaybee to an online battle of hit singles

DJ Maphorisa has rejected calls to join a viral online challenge called the best 20/20 battle against Prince Kaybee.

With most countries around the world on lockdown and people resorting to social media platforms to keep themselves from being bored, a few international and local celebs have been using this time to connect with their fans.

While American singers such as The Dream and Ne-Yo hopped onto the viral challenge where they battled it out to see who had the best hits, Maphorisa declined a suggestion by a Twitter user to host the best 20/20 battle with Kaybee.

In his reply to the user, Maphorisa suggested that several of Kaybee’s hit singles were because of TNS.

Maphorisa then wen on to claim that he had already won the battle against the club DJ.

“Eh, I won that battle already, please don't try me.”