DJ Maphorisa rejects calls to challenge Prince Kaybee to an online battle of hit singles
DJ Maphorisa has rejected calls to join a viral online challenge called the best 20/20 battle against Prince Kaybee.
With most countries around the world on lockdown and people resorting to social media platforms to keep themselves from being bored, a few international and local celebs have been using this time to connect with their fans.
While American singers such as The Dream and Ne-Yo hopped onto the viral challenge where they battled it out to see who had the best hits, Maphorisa declined a suggestion by a Twitter user to host the best 20/20 battle with Kaybee.
In his reply to the user, Maphorisa suggested that several of Kaybee’s hit singles were because of TNS.
Maphorisa then wen on to claim that he had already won the battle against the club DJ.
“Eh, I won that battle already, please don't try me.”
Ehhhh i won dat battle already, please dnt try me https://t.co/5WAaWuETAX— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) March 30, 2020
The Scorpion King then poked fun at the Fetch Your Life hitmaker saying Kaybee should produce a song without TNS as he wanted to see what would happen.
Just one more time without TNS wanna see something 😂 https://t.co/av8M24X31S— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) March 30, 2020
This is not the first time that Maphorisa has “picked” a fight with Kaybee. A month ago, Porry took at jab at Kaybee for not owning the masters to his music after he made an example on the importance of musicians owning their masters.
His jab then turned into a weeklong twar where Kaybee hit back at Maphorisa with a list of businesses that he owned and alluded that Maphorisa could've made his point without dropping any names.
But things then worked in Kaybee's favour after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown where events, concerts and no gatherings of a hundred people were allowed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Kaybee took to Twitter to throw massive shade at musicians who were relying solely on their “masters” money during the lockdown.
The music producer and club DJ claimed his advice to Lawd Porry to “diversify his portfolio” was going to come in handy with events, concerts and gigs being cancelled.
Taking to Twitter, Kaybee said: “They called me arrogant when I said, 'diversify your portfolio'. Now gigs are cancelled, masters are not moving, people applying for payment holidays, it's feverish.”
Kaybee hasn't, however, replied to any of Lawd Porry's suggestions for an online battle.