TshisaLIVE

PODCAST | TshisaLIVE

A weekly podcast with South Africa's most admired celebrities.

01 April 2020 - 09:31 By Karishma Thakurdin, Kyle Zeeeman, Masego Seemela, Chrizelda Kekana and Nonhlanhla Msibi

Image:

TshisaLIVE brings you SA's hottest celebrity news and gossip 24/7.

In this exclusive podcast series you get the latest on all your favorite local celebrities. We look into their love lives, careers and raise some interesting questions while having a bit of fun because if it's hot then it is definitely in the Tshisa Pod.

The Tshisa Pod is a MultimediaLIVE production.

Listen here: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast

For current episodes listen here:

LISTEN | Lalla Hirayama on turning her illness into a business and finding love

"I decided to turn something that was completely negative into a positive. I created a product with my uncle that will help women with PCOS."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | 'Break ups', comedy and R1-million videos: Celebs spill the tea on the DStv MVC red carpet

These celebs' tea was too hot for us to handle.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Cedric Fourie: Homophobia is the work of the devil!

Cedric explains why it is important for him to advocate for LGBTQI+ rights
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LISTEN | K.O responds to suggestions he's a 'has-been'

'If I want to call it a day, I will call it a day on my own terms, not because someone decided (I should)'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Ntsiki's shocking letter to Ramaphosa is disappointing and uncalled for' - ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Don’t use my platform to disrespect my family' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | All The Tea with Lalla Hirayama on this week's trending topics TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Pabee Moganedi on her romance with SK Khoza TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle on single mothers taking over the world TshisaLIVE
X