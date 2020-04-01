Robert Marawa's gatvol of Trump: 'He wants to push cheap politics at the height of a pandemic'

He claimed that Trump was trying to score political points while his country struggled with the virus.

“His problem is that he wants to push cheap politics at the height of a pandemic and global crisis. It's no time for seeking gold stars on the forehead! Today was a better presser because the experts dominated and the chihuahua was honking.”

Robert's comments come just a week after actress Pearl Thusi slammed Trump, claiming he could have “flattened the curve ages ago”, but “wasted precious time pretending America would never suffer”.

She added that Trump's “nonchalance might have cost thousands of people around the globe their lives”, including those in SA.

“Many South Africans contracted corona in the USA. Trump just wants to look good and faultless through it all. No leader is perfect, but his attitude is ludicrous and detrimental.”