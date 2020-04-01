Thandiswa Mazwai asks president to ensure people 'don't lose their homes'

The singer said she hopes South Africans would come out of this crisis with the constitution of the country still intact, explaining that she hopes the government and other powers that be remember that South Africans are only temporarily accepting the limitation of rights for the sake of battling the coronavirus.

She previously said police minister Bheki Cele, the president and the military shouldn't forget what their mission is about.

“Please, Bheki Cele, it is important to be clear that the army and police are called on to protect civilians and enforce the shutdown with dignity. We have momentarily let go of our rights, but only allowed their suspension for the greater good,” she said.

After watching the viral videos allegedly showing SA National Defence Force and SA Police Service members humiliating civilians, Thandiswa took to Twitter to emphasise the message she has been sharing since the lockdown was initiated.

"Dear SA Police Service, you do not have the right to beat people up. People are allowed to be in their yards. Remember ubuntu. Treat others how you want your families to be treated. You are not the abusive baas. You are a servant of the people," Thandiswa said.