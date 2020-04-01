TshisaLIVE

'The memories are still fresh' - D'Banj still picking up the pieces after his child's death

“For the first time in 21 months I slept in my room”

01 April 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
D'banj stepped away from the spotlight for a time after his son's death.
Image: Via D'banj's Instagram

It's been nearly two years since the death of his son and Nigerian superstar D'Banj is still coming to terms with the loss.

The singer and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow lost their 13-months-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, in a drowning accident on June 24 2018. According to Pulse Nigeria the incident happened at the couple's home.

The star has reflected on their loss several times since and took to Twitter this week to get candid about his heartbreak.

“For the first time in 21 months I slept in my room ... I thought it would be easier but the memories are so fresh,” he said.

He hopes to be there for others who are struggling during the current Covid-19, like his fans have been there for him over the last 21 months.

“Although my family and I have been through so much in this time, I woke up this morning with a grateful heart knowing that I can be a source of visible hope to anyone going through a hard time due to this pandemic or any personal issue.

"Just know that tomorrow will be better and you can turn your pain into motivation. Stay strong.”

He page was flooded with messages of love and support, and D'Banj returned to the platform on Tuesday to spread further “hope”.

“I’m so humbled reading all the tweets and compliments. Visible hope is what I stand for and I’m glad and grateful to God it’s a reality. This is just the beginning. Let’s go turn the pain into motivation.”

D'banj on son's drowning: 'The past few weeks have been incredibly trying & difficult'

D'banj is grateful for all the love and support.
D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports

Tributes have poured in after D'banj and his wife lost their child in a drowning accident, according to reports.
WATCH | The best bits of the LIT Global Citizen Festival

All eyes were on FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the Global Citizen Festival.
