WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sings happy birthday to Thandiswa Mazwai
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai got her cake and ate it too when she had her crush Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sing for her.
The Bongo Muffin band member celebrated turning 44 on Tuesday and had one wish.
In a now-deleted post, Thandiswa said: “All I need now is a birthday message from my crush Zozi Tunzi but she has so many followers she won’t see my request.
“Imagine is (sic) she made a video singing happy birthday to me with that amazing voice of hers. My quarantine birthday would be made. How many retweets do I need Zozi?”
Making her wish a reality, Zozibini took to Twitter to wish Thandiswa a happy birthday while singing her hit song Ingoma — and wow does she have a stunning voice!
Watch the video below:
Happy birthday @thandiswamazwai https://t.co/oJi6Gw7aBm pic.twitter.com/8W9eU29QT7— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) March 31, 2020
Other celebs who took to social media to mark the musician's special occasion included Oskido, Bonang Matheba and DJ Fresh.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say.
Uy’Indlovukazi Mazwai.— AkhiweOutNow (@OskidoIBelieve) March 31, 2020
Unje ngengoma
Esishay' ubusuku bonke
Siyokwenza njani ngaphandle kwakho
Unje ngengoma wena,
U stood there like a QUEEN MOTHER in a male dominated industry without flinching. U led ur regent against the waves of trends came & gone
HBD @thandiswamazwai pic.twitter.com/uNQrGWpx9C
Happy birthday King Tha...🥰❤🙏 Love you! @thandiswamazwai #KingThaDay pic.twitter.com/sguVRNVz27— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 31, 2020
“The world changes— Olwethu Leshabane (@Olwe2Lesh) March 31, 2020
Revolutionaries die
And the children forget
the Ghetto is our first love
And our dreams are
drenched in gold
We don't even cry
We don't even cry about it
know it no more
are the beautiful ones really dead”#KingThaDay🙌🏽🙏🏽@thandiswamazwai pic.twitter.com/3YUeD9qFQn
Happy Birthday @thandiswamazwai!!! Your Fan forever!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ee883wxefQ— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 31, 2020
King Tha.— Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) March 31, 2020
"Jikijela ngamatshe inkomo zobuya nini" of my favourite songs dedicated to FeesMustFall.
Happy birthday King, we love you❤ pic.twitter.com/PmIuGpAVkE
happy birthday to my hearts biggest vessel ❤️. you’re one phenomenal being & a force to be reckoned with mama. i love you forever ❤️. 44 looks 34 hey 🥵🥵 @thandiswamazwai pic.twitter.com/rgZcus6AbQ— Don Pablo 🏳️🌈 (@MalaikaMazwaii) March 31, 2020