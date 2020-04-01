WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sings happy birthday to Thandiswa Mazwai

Musician Thandiswa Mazwai got her cake and ate it too when she had her crush Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sing for her.

The Bongo Muffin band member celebrated turning 44 on Tuesday and had one wish.

In a now-deleted post, Thandiswa said: “All I need now is a birthday message from my crush Zozi Tunzi but she has so many followers she won’t see my request.

“Imagine is (sic) she made a video singing happy birthday to me with that amazing voice of hers. My quarantine birthday would be made. How many retweets do I need Zozi?”

Making her wish a reality, Zozibini took to Twitter to wish Thandiswa a happy birthday while singing her hit song Ingoma — and wow does she have a stunning voice!

Watch the video below: