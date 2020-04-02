Cassper warns that crooks could use Covid-19 screenings as a chance to rob people
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has added his voice to concerns over the government's latest Covid-19 screening initiative, saying that criminals could take advantage of it to rob people.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that field workers would visit homes to screen people as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic. Those who present symptoms of the illness would be referred to local or mobile clinics for testing.
The initiative was officially launched on Wednesday by minister Zweli Mkhize.
Cassper was among those who praised the initiative, but urged the government to make sure the army or police accompany the field workers during tests.
He said that this was not only to protect the workers but also to prevent house break-ins.
“Great job Dr, mara eish! Can these buses be accompanied by cops or soldiers because thieves don't rest. It's only a matter of time before they wrap their cars and use them for house break-ins,” the rapper said.
His concern was echoed by many, including reality show star and TV host Lexi Van who asked what would happen to citizens who refused to open their doors, fearing criminals.
The government has moved to address the concerns, clarifying that each field worker will be accompanied by a police officer and will carry both an ID badge and their RSA ID.
The test can also be done outside your home.