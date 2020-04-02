Cassper warns that crooks could use Covid-19 screenings as a chance to rob people

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that field workers would visit homes to screen people as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic. Those who present symptoms of the illness would be referred to local or mobile clinics for testing.

The initiative was officially launched on Wednesday by minister Zweli Mkhize.

Cassper was among those who praised the initiative, but urged the government to make sure the army or police accompany the field workers during tests.

He said that this was not only to protect the workers but also to prevent house break-ins.

“Great job Dr, mara eish! Can these buses be accompanied by cops or soldiers because thieves don't rest. It's only a matter of time before they wrap their cars and use them for house break-ins,” the rapper said.