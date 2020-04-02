TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa hits back at fan's 'unnecessary flex' about not having DJ Maphorisa kinda debit orders

02 April 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa hit back at a troll who claimed she didn't have his kind of debit orders.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Ouch! DJ Maphorisa really hit back at a Twitter user after she tried to flex at his account.

As many know, Maphorisa has a taste for the finer things in life such as luxury cars and clothing, and a Twitter user decided to throw shade at him claiming that she didn't have debit orders like Maphorisa's car, making reference to the Merc she had just purchased and apparently paid for in full.

Taking to Twitter, the follower tagged Lawd Porry in a tweet that had pictures of her new Merc saying, “Lockdown for what? My baby got delivered ... I paid it in full. So, no debit order like DJ Maphorisa’s BMW M4.”

Little did the follower expect that Maphorisa would give her the spiciest clap back.

With a few chuckles, Porry hit back at the “troll”, asking her whether she knew what was the first thing he did when he got his M4.

“So, they didn’t tell you what was the first thing I did when I got the keys? Eh, Kabza de Small, re shove mbali?”

Though Maphorisa didn't get into much detail about what he first did when he got his car, a fan put things into perspective on his behalf.

The fan shared a video of the Scorpion King drifting his brand new car.

In January, Maphorisa got the block hot when he shared a video of drifting his brand new car.

After checking the ability of his brand new BMW, Maphorisa then called out Prince Kaybee, King Monada and Kabza De Small for a drift challenge.

“Just got my new M4. Now just tested the waters, all are good, PrinceKaybee, King Monada & ‪Kabza, I'm ready for u guys. ‪Sauta where must we host our first drifting event?”

X