Maphorisa hits back at fan's 'unnecessary flex' about not having DJ Maphorisa kinda debit orders

Ouch! DJ Maphorisa really hit back at a Twitter user after she tried to flex at his account.

As many know, Maphorisa has a taste for the finer things in life such as luxury cars and clothing, and a Twitter user decided to throw shade at him claiming that she didn't have debit orders like Maphorisa's car, making reference to the Merc she had just purchased and apparently paid for in full.

Taking to Twitter, the follower tagged Lawd Porry in a tweet that had pictures of her new Merc saying, “Lockdown for what? My baby got delivered ... I paid it in full. So, no debit order like DJ Maphorisa’s BMW M4.”

Little did the follower expect that Maphorisa would give her the spiciest clap back.

With a few chuckles, Porry hit back at the “troll”, asking her whether she knew what was the first thing he did when he got his M4.

“So, they didn’t tell you what was the first thing I did when I got the keys? Eh, Kabza de Small, re shove mbali?”