Nyaniso Dzedze pens heartfelt letter to wifey Yana after Covid-19 detention saga

After what may be one of the most stressful and emotionally draining weeks for actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his English-German wife Yana Seidl, the actor has taken to social media to express his love and gratitude to his wife for being who she is.

He went through all kinds of emotions on the TL after his wife was detained at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg when they landed from Rwanda in the wake of travel bans announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Nyaniso had to turn to a lawyer for help in getting Yana out of the detention centre.

Following the traumatic ordeal, Nyaniso has finally managed to put his feelings into words, in a heartfelt letter to Yana.

"Dear wife, thank you. Thank you for this. This love. This journey and these lessons. Thank you deeply," he began.