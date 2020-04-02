Nyaniso Dzedze pens heartfelt letter to wifey Yana after Covid-19 detention saga
After what may be one of the most stressful and emotionally draining weeks for actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his English-German wife Yana Seidl, the actor has taken to social media to express his love and gratitude to his wife for being who she is.
He went through all kinds of emotions on the TL after his wife was detained at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg when they landed from Rwanda in the wake of travel bans announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Nyaniso had to turn to a lawyer for help in getting Yana out of the detention centre.
Following the traumatic ordeal, Nyaniso has finally managed to put his feelings into words, in a heartfelt letter to Yana.
"Dear wife, thank you. Thank you for this. This love. This journey and these lessons. Thank you deeply," he began.
"The past two weeks have shown me that the most brutally challenging situations indeed happen for every one of us. Every brutal challenge is a lesson, and every lesson is an opportunity - an opportunity to define and understand yourself. A test of character, the opportunity that presents the choice to grow. It's the opportunity to dive into your darkest shadows, find your light."
Reflecting on the times over the past week when he felt surrounded by darkness, Nyaniso used the letter to point out the lessons learnt as well.
"To be surrounded by so much darkness, you feel trapped, tortured, punished. However, we know better. Life's never happening to you. Life is happening for you. We're still learning the lessons and reaping the wisdom, but you and I are open to it all.
"You and I are constantly facing every trip, every stumble and trauma-filled lock-up in detention centres with the simple question: "What's the message? What's the lesson?" That's the truth of how we navigate life."
Yana, touched by her husband's words, commented on the letter with a declaration of her love.
"My love for you is never-ending. I'm with you all the way. Now more clearly than ever before, I feel how deeply the roots of this marriage are anchored into the earth. Thank you for being my team, my love. I trust you and I think you're the most magnificent husband I could have ever wished for."
View this post on Instagram
MY GRATITUDE PROCEEDS EVERYTHING. To all who supported, prayed, sent love, sent energetic fields of light... Thank you YANA IS HOME. My love is home. My wife is here. The story is for another day. Our gratitude is for Today. I cannot thank my incredible, never say die lawyer, brother and gladiator Mokgatle Mokgatle enough . What a king. Not to mention Nombikazi his fire wife, that was the wind beneath his wings. We thank God. We thank EVERY ONE of the figures of influence that opened up their hearts to the situation and heard our pleas. Thank you. There was so much growth in this for all of us. We grew. We learned. One of the greatest things I learned... There is no length too far, there's no place I won't go for this love i hold for this human I call my Wife. Thank you ALL. Stay indoors, keep Quarantined and let's all learn, love and grow from these God guided experiences. #TheWizard