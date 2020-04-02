TshisaLIVE

Thandiswa Mazwai on where the homeless can go during lockdown

02 April 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai is concerned about how the lockdown is affecting South Africans.
Image: Via Instagram

It's no secret that the 21-day lockdown has had a negative affect on the country's poor.

And, just a few days ago, singer Thandiswa Mazwai highlighted how people faced losing their homes as they could not afford to pay rent or their bonds. This scenario became a reality for a follower of the singer who reached out to her for help.

Unable to go back home the tweep, who described himself as a hardworking artist, reached out to Thandiswa hoping for assistance. The tweep explained that he was renting a room and now didn't have any plan after failing to make rent.

Thandiswa took to her TL to ask for information regarding all the homeless shelters that have been made available since lockdown was initiated. 

A lot of people shared lists of the shelters they knew about and Thandiswa urged everybody who suddenly found themselves without a roof over their heads to make use of these places.

If you find yourself homeless, here are some numbers to call or places to go for some emergency assistance. I think these are for men mostly, but women can find someone to help at the numbers below,” she advised.

Earlier this week, the songstress used her platform to appeal to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government to consider making it legislation for financial institutions to act with mercy and fairness towards homeowners and people renting homes who have been affected by the lockdown.

“Nobody should lose their home because they can't pay rent or a bond due to the lockdown. President and government enforce this, please!” she said at the time.

Thandiswa celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. After trending and dominating the TL, she moved to shift the attention to bigger and more pressing matters at hand.

The singer reasoned that while she was uber grateful for the love, she wanted the attention to shift to making the government accountable to its citizens as SA continues living under a State of Disaster.

