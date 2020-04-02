Thandiswa Mazwai on where the homeless can go during lockdown

It's no secret that the 21-day lockdown has had a negative affect on the country's poor.

And, just a few days ago, singer Thandiswa Mazwai highlighted how people faced losing their homes as they could not afford to pay rent or their bonds. This scenario became a reality for a follower of the singer who reached out to her for help.

Unable to go back home the tweep, who described himself as a hardworking artist, reached out to Thandiswa hoping for assistance. The tweep explained that he was renting a room and now didn't have any plan after failing to make rent.

Thandiswa took to her TL to ask for information regarding all the homeless shelters that have been made available since lockdown was initiated.