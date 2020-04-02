TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Busiswa joins #DontRushChallenge with a twist

05 April 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Musician Busiswa shares her version of the #Don'tRushChallenge.
Image: Via Instagram

With many people from most parts of the world adjusting to the “new normal” of staying indoors to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, some have turned to social media to pass time.

From normal citizens to influencers and celebs such as Busiswa, social media has proven  to be one of the best coping mechanisms.

Taking to Instagram, a fun yet vibrant Busiswa shared a video of her version of the #DontRushChallenge giving it more of that funky groove twist.

In the video, Busiswa is seen blowing a whistle while dancing to an Amapiano beat. Being “underdressed”, the Uwrongo hitmaker then blurs the camera with the whistle and appears a few seconds later but to a more dolled up version of herself as though she was ready to step outside and hit the club.

The challenge has been doing the most on the socials and had many people from different countries hop on to it.

It initially saw women lending each other make-up brushes and using the brushes to “magically” get themselves dolled up.

The challenge has escalated to different versions which have left many social media users in awe about how creative many people were outchea. Even Mihlali, Linda Mtoba and Thuso Mbedu joined the challenge.

Here's a look at some of their creative versions:

