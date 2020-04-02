WATCH | Busiswa joins #DontRushChallenge with a twist

With many people from most parts of the world adjusting to the “new normal” of staying indoors to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, some have turned to social media to pass time.

From normal citizens to influencers and celebs such as Busiswa, social media has proven to be one of the best coping mechanisms.

Taking to Instagram, a fun yet vibrant Busiswa shared a video of her version of the #DontRushChallenge giving it more of that funky groove twist.

In the video, Busiswa is seen blowing a whistle while dancing to an Amapiano beat. Being “underdressed”, the Uwrongo hitmaker then blurs the camera with the whistle and appears a few seconds later but to a more dolled up version of herself as though she was ready to step outside and hit the club.