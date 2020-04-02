WATCH | Dineo Langa shows off her pipes during Solo’s lockdown session

The Queen star joined her hubby Solo for a freestyle session this week and showed she's got proper pipes for the people!

In the session, posted to Solo's Instagram page on Thursday, Dineo laid down a verse for Solo to kick off from and then shut it all down with a powerful performance at the end.

“I just want to know. Don't you sugar coat. Say it all if you want. Could you tell it like it is. Pretty little fears. Music to my ears,” she sang, really getting into it.

Solo was also feeling it, calling the freestyle “dope”.

When it was all done, the couple encouraged all their followers to stay indoors and wash their hands.