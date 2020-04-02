WATCH | Zoleka Mandela remembers Ma Winnie on the anniversary of her death
To mark two years since the death of political icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, her granddaughter Zoleka paid tribute to her through a slideshow of beautifully curated photographs.
Zoleka took to her Instagram on Thursday to post the collection of pictures, played to the soulful melody of Miriam Makeba's Lakutshon' Ilanga.
Ma Winnie and Zoleka were very close and were there for each other through a lot of situations, including the tragic death of Zoleka's daughter Zenani.
Watch the first half of the slideshow below.
In a lengthy Instagram post a few months after Ma Winnie died, Zoleka detailed how she felt completely lost without her "day one", which is her nickname for Ma Winnie.
"My day one ... We’ve always known you to be the glue of the family. Since your passing I barely recognise myself, let alone anyone else in this family. In losing you, we have completely lost one another. I’ve been lost without you. My therapist says I need to figure out who I am without you.
"You were the only family I really had, the only one who truly believed in me."
Watch the rest of the slideshow below.