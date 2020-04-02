TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zoleka Mandela remembers Ma Winnie on the anniversary of her death

02 April 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ma Winnie with Zoleka at her graduation. Zoleka refers to Ma Winnie as her "day one".
Ma Winnie with Zoleka at her graduation. Zoleka refers to Ma Winnie as her "day one".
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

To mark two years since the death of political icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, her granddaughter Zoleka paid tribute to her through a slideshow of beautifully curated photographs. 

Zoleka took to her Instagram on Thursday to post the collection of pictures, played to the soulful melody of Miriam Makeba's Lakutshon' Ilanga.

Ma Winnie and Zoleka were very close and were there for each other through a lot of situations, including the tragic death of Zoleka's daughter Zenani

Watch the first half of the slideshow below.

View this post on Instagram

On the anniversary of your passing ... 💔

A post shared by Zoleka Mandela (@zolekamandela) on

In a lengthy Instagram post a few months after Ma Winnie died, Zoleka detailed how she felt completely lost without her "day one", which is her nickname for Ma Winnie. 

"My day one ... We’ve always known you to be the glue of the family. Since your passing I barely recognise myself, let alone anyone else in this family. In losing you, we have completely lost one another. I’ve been lost without you. My therapist says I need to figure out who I am without you.

"You were the only family I really had, the only one who truly believed in me." 

Watch the rest of the slideshow below.

View this post on Instagram

On the anniversary of your passing ... 💔

A post shared by Zoleka Mandela (@zolekamandela) on

READ MORE:

Zoleka Mandela reflects on the role Ma Winnie had on her newborn children

Zoleka said she would always wait to hear from her day one, Ma Winnie.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Zoleka Mandela shares footage of Ma Winnie at one of her births

Zoleka Mandela knew her grandmother would be with her when she welcomed her 5th child.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie

2018 has seen loss and new life for Zoleka Mandela.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Don’t use my platform to disrespect my family' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Ntsiki's shocking letter to Ramaphosa is disappointing and uncalled for' - ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X