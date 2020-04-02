WATCH | Zoleka Mandela remembers Ma Winnie on the anniversary of her death

To mark two years since the death of political icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, her granddaughter Zoleka paid tribute to her through a slideshow of beautifully curated photographs.

Zoleka took to her Instagram on Thursday to post the collection of pictures, played to the soulful melody of Miriam Makeba's Lakutshon' Ilanga.

Ma Winnie and Zoleka were very close and were there for each other through a lot of situations, including the tragic death of Zoleka's daughter Zenani.

Watch the first half of the slideshow below.