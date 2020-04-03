TshisaLIVE

Cassper finally drops 'Amademoni' and fans are ready to crown him king!

03 April 2020 - 09:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has a new single out called Amademoni.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has a new single out called Amademoni.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest via Mini photography

After hyping up fans all week, Cassper Nyovest finally dropped his latest single Amademoni and he's pretty certain it's exactly what SA hip hop needs to “get up”. 

The rapper couldn't hide his excitement on the TL as Tsibipians showered him with praise for the single which features Tweezy. 

Talking to Mo Flava on Metro FM, the rapper explained why he wasn't afraid to switch it up when it comes to making music.

“I come from the school of HHP and HHP was always criticised for being so versatile ... He did motswako, which is essentially a mixture of any and everything. I mean, his name Hip Hop Pantsula, you know, kind of explained it. He was a rapper but he related a lot to kwaito.”

The rapper also hinted that he's working on a FIFA app, to grow his #CassperStayAtHomeMatches concept. He made it clear that he's strategic about everything he posts on Twitter and it's almost always about securing a bag.

“In the long run, it is actually a business. I'm actually working on an app that's gonna be all about gaming,” he said.

Cassper Nyovest gets an a** whipping from Trevor Noah in Fifa 20 match

Cassper and Trevor Noah's Fifa match gave people the content they deserve!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Meanwhile Tsibipians are on a strict “No Cassper slander” diet and they aren't even fronting about it!

As far as they are concerned, Cassper is king. Check out the reactions below.

MORE

Cassper Nyovest gets an a** whipping from Trevor Noah in Fifa 20 match

Cassper and Trevor Noah's Fifa match gave people the content they deserve!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Scoop gives Cassper props for being the 'bigger man' in AKA fight

"I was there at Cantare when Kiernan slapped Cassper. I saw it with my own eyes," Speedsta said.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Cassper warns that crooks could use Covid-19 screenings as a chance to rob people

But the government has moved to ensure that citizens will be safe.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mzansi's waiting for Cassper Nyovest to donate money to Covid-19 relief efforts

"Maybe if we were supported and stanned like y'all stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  3. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Don’t use my platform to disrespect my family' TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee on why he didn’t finish his matric TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X