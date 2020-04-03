Cassper finally drops 'Amademoni' and fans are ready to crown him king!

Talking to Mo Flava on Metro FM, the rapper explained why he wasn't afraid to switch it up when it comes to making music.

“I come from the school of HHP and HHP was always criticised for being so versatile ... He did motswako, which is essentially a mixture of any and everything. I mean, his name Hip Hop Pantsula, you know, kind of explained it. He was a rapper but he related a lot to kwaito.”

The rapper also hinted that he's working on a FIFA app, to grow his #CassperStayAtHomeMatches concept. He made it clear that he's strategic about everything he posts on Twitter and it's almost always about securing a bag.

“In the long run, it is actually a business. I'm actually working on an app that's gonna be all about gaming,” he said.