'Our puzzle is missing one piece': Ann Malinga on lockdown triggering grief
While the 21-day lockdown has given families across the country the chance to spend much-needed quality time with loved ones, for Ann Malinga - musician Robbie Malinga's widow - it has served as a painful reminder that the love of her life is no more.
Robbie died on December 25 2017 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The mother of two took to Instagram to share how the lockdown has left her triggered. It has also been a constant reminder that there's a missing piece in their family's puzzle.
"One thing this lockdown is doing the most is that it has triggered the feeling of grief and caused a fair amount of anxiety. It's a daily reminder that our puzzle is permanently missing one piece," she said.
Many of Robbie's industry mates and Ann's friends flooded her comment sections with messages of love and light.
In a heartfelt post late last year, Ann opened up about how hard her journey to healing has been. She said death is hard for all of us and just because she seemed to carry the pain well didn't mean it was not tough.
"I’m just not an attention seeker. I cry more than you’ll imagine. I have bad days, but I choose to deal with all that in my space, with people who genuinely care," she said.