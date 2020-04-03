TshisaLIVE

'Our puzzle is missing one piece': Ann Malinga on lockdown triggering grief

03 April 2020 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ann Malinga still mourns her late husband, music legend Robbie.
Ann Malinga still mourns her late husband, music legend Robbie.
Image: Ann Malinga/ Instagram

While the 21-day lockdown has given families across the country the chance to spend much-needed quality time with loved ones, for Ann Malinga - musician Robbie Malinga's widow - it has served as a painful reminder that the love of her life is no more. 

Robbie died on December 25 2017 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share how the lockdown has left her triggered. It has also been a constant reminder that there's a missing piece in their family's puzzle.

"One thing this lockdown is doing the most is that it has triggered the feeling of grief and caused a fair amount of anxiety. It's a daily reminder that our puzzle is permanently missing one piece," she said.

Many of Robbie's industry mates and Ann's friends flooded her comment sections with messages of love and light.

Ann Malinga misses her late husband.
Ann Malinga misses her late husband.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga

In a heartfelt post late last year, Ann opened up about how hard her journey to healing has been. She said death is hard for all of us and just because she seemed to carry the pain well didn't mean it was not tough.

"I’m just not an attention seeker. I cry more than you’ll imagine. I have bad days, but I choose to deal with all that in my space, with people who genuinely care," she said.

MORE:

WATCH | Ann Malinga’s daughter is totes going to be a beautician one day

Ann Malinga and her daughter Zanokuhle's bond is everything
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

'Life just don't make sense': Ann Malinga shares advice on dealing with loss

"I cry more than you’ll imagine. I have bad days, but I choose to deal with all that in my space, with people who genuinely care."
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Robbie Malinga’s daughter is a little masterchef in the making

Robbie Malinga’s daughter is a little masterchef in the making
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  3. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Don’t use my platform to disrespect my family' TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee on why he didn’t finish his matric TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X