'Our puzzle is missing one piece': Ann Malinga on lockdown triggering grief

While the 21-day lockdown has given families across the country the chance to spend much-needed quality time with loved ones, for Ann Malinga - musician Robbie Malinga's widow - it has served as a painful reminder that the love of her life is no more.

Robbie died on December 25 2017 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share how the lockdown has left her triggered. It has also been a constant reminder that there's a missing piece in their family's puzzle.

"One thing this lockdown is doing the most is that it has triggered the feeling of grief and caused a fair amount of anxiety. It's a daily reminder that our puzzle is permanently missing one piece," she said.