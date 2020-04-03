TshisaLIVE

Somizi set to launch YouTube cooking channel and here's what to expect

03 April 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi is launching a new YouTube cooking channel.
Somizi is launching a new YouTube cooking channel.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Known to be a master in the kitchen, media personality Somizi Mhlongo has decided to share his culinary skills with the nation through his new YouTube show, Cooking with Somizi.

While he aims to lift people's spirits through his cooking, SomG also dished out the reasons why he feels the channel is just right for these difficult times.

“I'm excited, I've got great news for you ... finally I'm starting two new channels on YouTube. One is a cooking show that I'll be launching within the next two weeks and I'm so, so, super excited.

“I'll be sharing dishes that I've created from scratch ... I'm not a chef, I'm just a person who gets excited when I'm in the kitchen. I'm going to be showing and teaching you dishes and you guys will also be teaching me by sending me your recipes, ideas that I need to explore in the kitchen,” he said on Instagram. 

Somizi added that his channel would be an interactive type of set-up. “There's going to be so much fun throughout the entire journey with me in the kitchen. There'll also be loads of prizes to be won and competitions.”

He also alluded that he'd have the winners join him in the kitchen as they explore more recipes together.

View this post on Instagram

send email to somizi@elahomgroup.co.za

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

SomG63, as he jokingly calls himself, also lifted the lid on his second YouTube show. 

“Now the second show is called Get Uplifted with Somizi, it covers everything ... from relationships, spiritually, “financiality”, mentality, sexuality, sensuality ... everything even culture-related issues.”

The media personality encouraged his followers to write him a letter with whatever issues or dilemma they are facing. “You can write to me about challenges, be it your career or decision to make, I will give you the best advice that I possibly can.

“I will also let our listeners and viewers take part and give advice, who knows you might get help from a professional or help from someone who's been through the same situation. It's just about us engaging with each other as we try to uplift one another.”

MORE

WATCH | Somizi questions why retail staff have no gloves or masks amid Covid-19 outbreak

Pick n Pay, Woolworths say they are following the WHO guidelines
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Four local celebs who have tested for coronavirus

"It was meant to be 48 hours but ended up taking 10 days"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Simphiwe Dana: ‘If shops are open and seen as an essential service, street vendors must be regarded as the same’

"I agree that if shops are open and seen as an essential service, street vendors must be regarded as the same."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Here's how Somizi prepared for lockdown

Somizi read our minds when it came to tackling this 21-day lockdown.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  3. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Don’t use my platform to disrespect my family' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Dineo Langa shows off her pipes during Solo’s lockdown session TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X