Tumi Morake on being stuck in the US due to covid-19: We would rather be home
Comedian Tumi Morake has opened up about how her family is coping with being stuck in the US as the 21-day coronavirus lockdown and travel bans continue in SA.
What was initially meant to be a quick business trip turned into a mini family vacation, has now seen comedian Tumi Morake, her husband Mpho Osei-Tutu and their three children stuck in Virginia, US, due to the national lockdown imposed in SA to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
Speaking to Drum, the comedian said they would all much rather be home but they're trying to make the best out of the situation.
“Because of this whole lockdown thing, we would rather be home just because it’s so much easier in an environment you’re familiar with."
“However, it’s not all doom and gloom. We are with family here, so the self-isolation is also an opportunity for us to get to know our extended family better,” she said.
The comedian has shared moments of their lives in lockdown and has encouraged people to stay home and stay safe on her social media.
She has been making the most of her situation and thanks to technology has been able to still do her job on Motsweding FM.
Tumi recently shared on Twitter that the one thing she hasn't been winning at is taking over the teachers' job now that her kids have to be homeschooled.
"Dear school. I'm sure my kids are competent. I can't vouch for obedient. I have tried. The law says I can't use old school methods. Lockdown is long. You are getting them back as I got them. Good luck and G*d bless," she tweeted.
I think a lot of parent will soon realize they owe their teachers and nannies an apology. 🤣 Welcome to lockdown SA🤗🤗— AndThenMamaSaid 📚🎧🇿🇦 (@tumi_morake) March 27, 2020
Tumi has also given a shoutout to her hubby for all that he has been doing for her and the kids on Instagram.
"My boo thang. My self-isolation person. My hunbun. Mnxm lock me down with this guy any day, no limit. Although I fear he is typing 'save me' shame he’s married to ALL of me," she joked.