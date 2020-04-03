Tumi Morake on being stuck in the US due to covid-19: We would rather be home

Comedian Tumi Morake has opened up about how her family is coping with being stuck in the US as the 21-day coronavirus lockdown and travel bans continue in SA.

What was initially meant to be a quick business trip turned into a mini family vacation, has now seen comedian Tumi Morake, her husband Mpho Osei-Tutu and their three children stuck in Virginia, US, due to the national lockdown imposed in SA to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to Drum, the comedian said they would all much rather be home but they're trying to make the best out of the situation.

“Because of this whole lockdown thing, we would rather be home just because it’s so much easier in an environment you’re familiar with."

“However, it’s not all doom and gloom. We are with family here, so the self-isolation is also an opportunity for us to get to know our extended family better,” she said.

The comedian has shared moments of their lives in lockdown and has encouraged people to stay home and stay safe on her social media.