WATCH | Scoop gives Cassper props for being the 'bigger man' in AKA fight

Now that the dust has settled, Scoop Makhathini and his POPcast crew got candid about the Cassper Nyovest and AKA Twitter exchange that happened last week after AKA went on one of his most cringeworthy Twitter rants to date.

The crew which consists of presenter Scoop, DJ Speesta, DJ Vigilante and Ms Cosmo took to their YouTube show, POPcast, to share the story behind the story and their feels over the whole "boxing ring" saga.

The team gave Cassper his flowers for the way he handled the situation (when AKA swore at his parents).

"I don't think - in the society we live in - we give enough props to Cassper for handling the situation like he is. It's not easy to be the bigger man when you've got this life of social media," Scoop said.

Speedster agreed with Scoop and went on to validate that Cassper isn't the type of guy to resort to violence. He also revealed that he was there back in 2015 when AKA slapped Cassper.

"I was there at Cantare when Kiernan slapped Cassper. I saw it with my own eyes," he said before explaining that even though Cassper was taken aback by the slap, he decided to step away and not retaliate.