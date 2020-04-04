TshisaLIVE

Andile KaMajola on Covid-19: We need God more than ever

04 April 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Andile KaMajola has released a new song to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
Image: Instagram/ Andile KaMajola

Gospel star Andile KaMajola has added his voice to prayers to stop the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

The star took to Instagram recently to share his sadness at the death of a second person in SA to the virus, calling it “a sad moment in our country,”

He added that it was time for South Africans to unite in prayer for those affected by the virus.

“We pray for comfort to the families and the rest of the world.”

The star has also written a song, entitled The World Prayer, to “comfort us and bring healing to the world”.

“These are trying times and as my contribution to comforting the world I have done a song, which is a message of hope and faith for the dying world, that if we confess the healing power of God [sic], things can change.”

He said that the country needed to turn to God if it was to find healing from the virus.

“We need God more than ever,” he said, before asking God to answer the nation's prayers.

Take a listen to a snippet of the song below:

TshisaLIVE
