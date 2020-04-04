Andile KaMajola on Covid-19: We need God more than ever

He added that it was time for South Africans to unite in prayer for those affected by the virus.

“We pray for comfort to the families and the rest of the world.”

The star has also written a song, entitled The World Prayer, to “comfort us and bring healing to the world”.

“These are trying times and as my contribution to comforting the world I have done a song, which is a message of hope and faith for the dying world, that if we confess the healing power of God [sic], things can change.”

He said that the country needed to turn to God if it was to find healing from the virus.

“We need God more than ever,” he said, before asking God to answer the nation's prayers.

Take a listen to a snippet of the song below: