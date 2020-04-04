Pearl Thusi on people with poisonous negativity while stuck in their homes due to lockdown
While the 21-day lockdown is all that South Africans can talk about, actress and media personality Pearl Thusi refuses to be judgmental about those less fortunate who are under great discomfort during this time.
The actress touched on how privileged she was during the lockdown period and refused to pass judgment on people living in difficult circumstances who were going through tough times.
Taking to Twitter, Pearl wrote a tweet saying, “Realised how privileged I am during this lockdown. I refuse to be judgmental to those less fortunate and are under great discomfort during this time. I choose to realise how blessed I am to have space and luxuries to commit to it. Speak kindly of those who aren’t.”
While she wanted to do her bit to help out, Pearl expressed her dismay that the government hadn't provided food parcels to the less fortunate yet.
“I was certain SA govt would provide food parcels to people who would be left most vulnerable during the lockdown. To people without electricity and water, what could be the solution? I heard there are water tanks? What’s happening in those areas?”
Though many didn't have answers to her questions, Pearl asked for suggestions on places where she could drop off food for people who may be running out or could not afford to buy food.
With all the confusion and stresses that the lockdown brought to many people on social media, who passed judgment on others, Pearl asked those people who brought negative vibes to the TL to heal from their “hateful acid”.
“So many brewing in their poisonous negativity while stuck in their homes and unable to hit the streets and force others to drink it. They torment us even more here on the socials. Don’t let them get to you. Let them drown in their hateful acid and hopefully be reborn. Heal!”
They torment us even more here on the socials . Don’t let them get to you. Let them drown in their hateful acid and hopefully be reborn. 🧘🏽♀️
