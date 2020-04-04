TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi on people with poisonous negativity while stuck in their homes due to lockdown

‘They torment us even more here on the socials’

04 April 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi talks about life during the country's lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Pearl Thusi talks about life during the country's lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

While the 21-day lockdown is all that South Africans can talk about, actress and media personality Pearl Thusi refuses to be judgmental about those less fortunate who are under great discomfort during this time.

The actress touched on how privileged she was during the lockdown period and refused to pass judgment on people living in difficult circumstances who were going through tough times. 

Taking to Twitter, Pearl wrote a tweet saying, “Realised how privileged I am during this lockdown. I refuse to be judgmental to those less fortunate and are under great discomfort during this time. I choose to realise how blessed I am to have space and luxuries to commit to it. Speak kindly of those who aren’t.”

While she wanted to do her bit to help out, Pearl expressed her dismay that the government hadn't provided food parcels to the less fortunate yet.

“I was certain SA govt would provide food parcels to people who would be left most vulnerable during the lockdown. To people without electricity and water, what could be the solution? I heard there are water tanks? What’s happening in those areas?”

Though many didn't have answers to her questions, Pearl asked for suggestions on places where she could drop off food for people who may be running out or could not afford to buy food.

With all the confusion and stresses that the lockdown brought to many people on social media, who passed judgment on others, Pearl asked those people who brought negative vibes to the TL to heal from their “hateful acid”. 

“So many brewing in their poisonous negativity while stuck in their homes and unable to hit the streets and force others to drink it. They torment us even more here on the socials. Don’t let them get to you. Let them drown in their hateful acid and hopefully be reborn. Heal!” 

MORE

‘Many South Africans got it in the US': Pearl Thusi slams Donald Trump’s response to Covid-19

'No leader is perfect, but his attitude is ludicrous and detrimental'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle congratulates Pearl on her massive new home

From being a hit on Netflix's 'Queen Sono' to buying a new spacious home, Pearl Thusi is proving that she's owning 2020
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Fans relieved to find out Trevor Noah isn't trending because of Covid-19

That 'Trevor Noah' song is a jam!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dineo Langa shows off her pipes during Solo’s lockdown session TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X