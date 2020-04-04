TshisaLIVE

Pink on testing positive for Covid-19: This illness is serious and real

04 April 2020 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Pink is "thankful" that she and her son are now negative.
Pink is "thankful" that she and her son are now negative.
Image: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Singing sensation Pink revealed during the early hours of Saturday morning that she and her three-year-old son, Jameson, had made a full recovery after testing positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.   

Pink released a lengthy statement on Twitter, in which she also put the lack of access to tests on blast. 

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son Jameson and I were showing symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive." 

The songstress added that after self-isolating, she and her son re-tested and were now "thankfully negative". 

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she added. 

Read Pink's full statement here: 

MORE

Andile KaMajola on Covid-19: We need God more than ever

"We need you God, please hear our prayer."
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | Bassie spreads hope during lockdown with this gospel song

Bassie posted a video of herself singing the song with a bit of Zulu spice, and encouraged all South Africans to unite
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Tumi Morake on being stuck in the US due to covid-19: We would rather be home

“However, it’s not all doom and gloom," she said.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dineo Langa shows off her pipes during Solo’s lockdown session TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X