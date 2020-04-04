WATCH | Bassie spreads hope during lockdown with this gospel song

While many in Mzansi freak out over the spread of Covid-19 and worry about the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to curb its spread, Bassie Kumalo is out here spreading hope.

The former beauty queen and businesswoman has taken up the challenge by Tyler Perry to sing the gospel song He's Got The Whole World In His Hands, to spread hope across the globe.

Bassie posted a video of herself singing the song with a bit of Zulu spice, and encouraged all South Africans to unite.