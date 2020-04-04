TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bassie spreads hope during lockdown with this gospel song

04 April 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Basetsana Kumalo has got pipes!
Basetsana Kumalo has got pipes!
Image: Instagram/Basetsana Kumalo

While many in Mzansi freak out over the spread of Covid-19 and worry about the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to curb its spread, Bassie Kumalo is out here spreading hope.

The former beauty queen and businesswoman has taken up the challenge by Tyler Perry to sing the gospel song He's Got The Whole World In His Hands, to spread hope across the globe.

Bassie posted a video of herself singing the song with a bit of Zulu spice, and encouraged all South Africans to unite.

“You know I’m always the last one to catch the bus, but oksalayo silapha ngoku. I know I’m a few days out but hey it’s never too late to spread good cheer.

“Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. (Psalm 150:6) We are a praying nation in SA. Let’s sing and pray in unison because as we raise our voice in song, the heavens roar!”

She invited others to sing the song, including Lira, Nhlanhla Nciza, Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi.

“Sing it in whatever language pleases your heart. What a beautiful idea to spread this humble prayer united.

“Inviting artists, familia and friends to join in to represent to come help raise the voice of Africa. You don’t have to be an award winning artist ... I’m not,” she added.

MORE

Bassie: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is teaching our kids to take up space

Basetsana Kumalo's children met Zozibini.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Fresh defends Basetsana Kumalo regarding 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview

DJ Fresh is a former judge of the competition and vouched for how difficult the show's interviews can be
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview

A video of Zozibini Tunzi interviewing Basetssana Khumalo has gone viral, again
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Basetsana Kumalo talks about reckoning with yourself

Basetsana Khumalo talks about how she gathers the strength to keep going.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dineo Langa shows off her pipes during Solo’s lockdown session TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X