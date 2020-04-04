WATCH | Chef Siba takes us into her kitchen during lockdown and here’s a recipe you have to try

Sis has BEEN cooking up a storm on TV screens both here and abroad for several years and is using the 21-day lockdown announced by the government last month to hook the people up with some really nice recipes.

And while being indoors may lead to many of us losing our minds, Siba made sure we won't lose our culture, providing us with a great recipe for steamed bread.

Posting a series of videos on Instagram, Siba revealed that she was shooting the tutorials in a DIY kitchen created especially for the project.

“In my DIY kitchen, which I specially created for these tutorials far away from the kids and everyday running of the house, I will be sharing a few recipes, tips, tricks and ideas while we are in 21 days lockdown in SA.

“Today I'm starting with idombolo / isonka samanzi (isiXhosa), ujeqe (isiZulu) or steam bread,” she explained, adding that she hoped it would inspire others to get creative in the kitchen.