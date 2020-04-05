Oskido's son out of Covid-19 self-isolation after returning from Spain
Veteran DJ and music mogul Oskido is breathing a sigh of relief after his son has come out of a 14-day period of self-isolation healthy and with no signs of Covid-19.
The star's son, who studies and plays soccer in Spain, returned home last month as the deadly virus spread across Europe.
He was immediately placed in self-isolation and this week finished the period.
Spain has recorded over 88,000 cases and over 7,700 deaths since the pandemic started in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year.
A relieved Oskido took to Instagram this week to share news of his son's condition and said the war was far from over.
“Spain, where my son studies and plays soccer, has been one of the most hit countries by coronavirus. On his return home he went into 14 days' self isolation as per World Health Organisation recommendations.
“Today is day 15 and he is healthy. This war is real and far from over.” he wrote.
Friends and fans, including Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee, Thembi Seete and Bridget Masinga, all shared their relief at the news.
“A champion and a praying warrior,” Cassper wrote. While AbaThembu and Black Coffee shared praying hands.
Bridget wrote: “You raised a good one Big O. Glad the young man is okay.”
Oskido went on to urge his followers to keep safe, stay indoors and wash their hands, to prevent further spread of the virus.
“Let us try keep safe by adhering to the most basic: wash your hands, stay at home if you can, keep social distance, see a doctor only if you notice any of the symptoms like — coughing, fever, tiredness, difficulty in breathing (but this occurs in severe cases).”