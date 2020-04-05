Oskido's son out of Covid-19 self-isolation after returning from Spain

The star's son, who studies and plays soccer in Spain, returned home last month as the deadly virus spread across Europe.

He was immediately placed in self-isolation and this week finished the period.

Spain has recorded over 88,000 cases and over 7,700 deaths since the pandemic started in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year.

A relieved Oskido took to Instagram this week to share news of his son's condition and said the war was far from over.

“Spain, where my son studies and plays soccer, has been one of the most hit countries by coronavirus. On his return home he went into 14 days' self isolation as per World Health Organisation recommendations.

“Today is day 15 and he is healthy. This war is real and far from over.” he wrote.