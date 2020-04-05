TshisaLIVE

Oskido's son out of Covid-19 self-isolation after returning from Spain

05 April 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Oskido has urged his followers to take Covid-19 seriously.
Oskido has urged his followers to take Covid-19 seriously.
Image: Via Oskido's Instagram

Veteran DJ and music mogul Oskido is breathing a sigh of relief after his son has come out of a 14-day period of self-isolation healthy and with no signs of Covid-19.

The star's son, who studies and plays soccer in Spain, returned home last month as the deadly virus spread across Europe.

He was immediately placed in self-isolation and this week finished the period.

Spain has recorded over 88,000 cases and over 7,700 deaths since the pandemic started in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year.

A relieved Oskido took to Instagram this week to share news of his son's condition and said the war was far from over.

“Spain, where my son studies and plays soccer, has been one of the most hit countries by coronavirus. On his return home he went into 14 days' self isolation as per World Health Organisation recommendations.

“Today is day 15 and he is healthy. This war is real and far from over.” he wrote.

Friends and fans, including Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee, Thembi Seete and Bridget Masinga, all shared their relief at the news.

A champion and a praying warrior,” Cassper wrote. While AbaThembu and Black Coffee shared praying hands.

Bridget wrote: “You raised a good one Big O. Glad the young man is okay.”

Oskido went on to urge his followers to keep safe, stay indoors and wash their hands, to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Let us try keep safe by adhering to the most basic: wash your hands, stay at home if you can, keep social distance, see a doctor only if you notice any of the symptoms like — coughing, fever, tiredness, difficulty in breathing (but this occurs in severe cases).”

MORE

Four local celebs who have tested for coronavirus

"It was meant to be 48 hours but ended up taking 10 days"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir debunks myths on coronavirus with new song

The song titled 'Fight Against Coronavirus' was released on Wednesday morning and it's aimed at raising awareness about the deadly Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Mzansi's waiting for Cassper Nyovest to donate money to Covid-19 relief efforts

"Maybe if we were supported and stanned like y'all stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Somizi questions why retail staff have no gloves or masks amid Covid-19 outbreak

Pick n Pay, Woolworths say they are following the WHO guidelines
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Madjozi teaches WWE wrestlers how to jive to 'John Cena' in new ad TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dineo Langa shows off her pipes during Solo’s lockdown session TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Scoop gives Cassper props for being the 'bigger man' in AKA fight TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X