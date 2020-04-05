WATCH | Little Sbahle is using the lockdown to learn maths

Junior de Rocka and Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle, has quickly become one of Mzansi's fave celeb kids.

And, as South Africans try to find ways to occupy themselves during the 21-day lockdown, Ntando has been teaching lil Sbahle maths.

In a cute video shared on Instagram, Sbahle first greeted followers and her mom asked her about the sums.

Without any hesitation, lil Sbahle nailed the sums.

Ncaww! Isn't she adorable?

Cava the video below: