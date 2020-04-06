5 celebs who have sent love to Letoya Makhene and her new bae
Celebrities have sent their love and support for actress Letoya Makhene, who recently revealed her new romance with Joburg businesswoman Lebohang Keswa.
The couple's relationship became the talk of the social media streets over the weekend after Sunday World reported on their romance
According to the publication, Letoya and her bae had got serious in a short space of time and even alluded that they were staying together during the 21-day lockdown period.
The pair took to social media and confirmed their new relationship status.
Fans and celeb friends flooded the actress's TL with congratulatory messages.
Here are just a few from some of our favs:
RAMI CHUENE
Actress Rami Chuene asked why the couple's sexuality was even an issue, tweeting; “Mara why is it ‘Letoya’s lesbian lover revealed’? Maybe I’m too sensitive but ‘Letoya’s lover revealed’ would have been just fine. There was really no need.”
Mara why is it ‘Letoya’s lesbian lover revealed’? Maybe I’m too sensitive but ‘Letoya’s lover revealed’ would have been just fine. There was really no need.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) April 5, 2020
You come here to spew bile, being all judgmental like you’re judge Othniel’s cousin. All up in here like Moab wallowing in your own vomit. Letoya can wake up a nun tomorrow, I still wouldn’t see how that affects you. Live your life the way you see fit, leave people to live theirs— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) April 5, 2020
FELICIA MABUZA-SUTTLE
Though she is based in America, TV personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle wished Letoya and Lebohang the best.
“Wishing you and Lebohang happiness. Thanks for always coming on to the Felicia Show with your dad Makhene. I used to share with you how I used to sing with your mom Phyllis and aunt Pam at school. Wish we still had a show and could talk and continue to enlighten.”
@latoyamakhene, Wishing you & @LebohangKwesa happiness. Thanks for always coming on to #FeliciaShow with your dad @blondiemakhene. I use to share with you how I use to sing with your mom #Phyllis & aunt #Pam at school. Wish we still had show & could talk & continue to enlighten.— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) April 5, 2020
DR T
Close friend to the couple, Dr T also wished them all the best in their relationship.
“I had to verify and boooooom it's true. Letoya and Lebohang, I wish you nothing but the best, lots of tlof-tlof and a beautiful coming togetherness.”
I had to verify and boooooom isstrue. @letoyamakhene + @LebohangKeswa 😍— Dr T (@drtlaleng) April 5, 2020
I wish you nothing but the best, lots of Tlof-Tlof and a beautiful cuming togetherness. ❤https://t.co/U4M91i6i4v
MANAKA RANAKA AND KULI ROBERTS
Actress Manaka Ranaka and media personality Kuli Roberts shared their support in the comments section of Letoya's Instagram post.
“Kwaze kwamnandi,” wrote Manaka, tagging Lebohang.
While Kuli shared heart and flames emojis.