5 celebs who have sent love to Letoya Makhene and her new bae

Celebrities have sent their love and support for actress Letoya Makhene, who recently revealed her new romance with Joburg businesswoman Lebohang Keswa.

The couple's relationship became the talk of the social media streets over the weekend after Sunday World reported on their romance

According to the publication, Letoya and her bae had got serious in a short space of time and even alluded that they were staying together during the 21-day lockdown period.

The pair took to social media and confirmed their new relationship status.

Fans and celeb friends flooded the actress's TL with congratulatory messages.

Here are just a few from some of our favs:

RAMI CHUENE

Actress Rami Chuene asked why the couple's sexuality was even an issue, tweeting; “Mara why is it ‘Letoya’s lesbian lover revealed’? Maybe I’m too sensitive but ‘Letoya’s lover revealed’ would have been just fine. There was really no need.”