DJ Black Coffee raises a whopping R76k for SA's Covid-19 solidarity fund from one concert!

He managed to raise more than R76,000 for the fund and took to social media to thank his fans

"(I'm) blown away by all of the love and generosity following yesterday’s stream. For Home Brewed 001, we were able to raise over 76,000 ZAR towards the solidarity fund. Thank you!"

And the DJ won't stop there.

He already has another concert planned this coming Easter weekend to raise more money for the fund.

“I’ll be streaming again next Saturday to continue raising money for the cause. We’re still accepting donations” he said on his Instagram.

After the president declared Covid-19 a national disaster on March 15, he announced measures that would help combat the spread of coronavirus and its economic impact, one of which was the solidarity fund.

“We have set up a solidarity fund, which South African businesses, organisations and individuals, and members of the international community, can contribute to. The fund will focus efforts to combat the spread of the virus, help us to track the spread, care for those who are ill and support those whose lives are disrupted,” Ramaphosa said.

Watch and listen to Black Coffee's mix below.