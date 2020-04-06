IN MEMES | Uyajola special leaves Mzansi wishing they could go back to those pre-lockdown days
The Uyajola special that aired on Sunday left Mzansi wishing they could go back to a time when their biggest worry was being caught cheating on camera by Jub Jub and his crew.
Viewers realised in retrospect that they have slightly overreacted to the show.
Yes, the show left many relationships completely shattered and at some point people even thought it might get cheaters killed. However, watching the two-hour special on Sunday, all tweeps could say was how much they wished they could go back to such a time.
Some realised that when you put Covid-19 into the mix and everything that the coronavirus brought with it, like limited human rights, a reality show about cheating partners suddenly didn't seem "like a big deal".
As it turns out, tweeps love the "trash TV" and dramatic nature of the participants, and when they thought about it, they would take that reality over coronavirus any day.
Which explains why most tweeps opted to watch the special instead of the movie Contagion ,which aired at the same time on a different channel.
Here are some reactions below:
We'll record contagion and watch it tomorrow, tonight we are fixing the country #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/GXUlKammWJ— Wize Répondre (@NhlamuloWize) April 5, 2020
People watching #Contagion— De Black Prince 👑🇿🇦 (@BlackPrince_L) April 5, 2020
Vs
People watching #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/R9yavlIv63
For those watching #Uyajola99 with us, Contagion is playing again at 14:00 tomorrow on channel 106. For now let's continue fixing the country. pic.twitter.com/X5VYinQSAq— Someone's Son (@Mahlatse_mogale) April 5, 2020
Kore mjolo e re shaya bo bohle. Ma 2000, 23 years, Ma pensioner. Kore ke sono. Let's leave mjolo guys. 😭#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/9w0pzbtcsQ— Ketso🌼 (@Ketso28) April 5, 2020
#Uyajola99 I saw Jub Jub on top of a bakkie a tshaba mpsa😭😭 this episode is about to be lit😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/OA9pbjX1dv— De Black Prince 👑🇿🇦 (@BlackPrince_L) April 5, 2020
Jubjub explaining the difference between media and #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/aFWcyn9kvf— Mandomshengu (@mandomshengu) April 5, 2020
Money cant buy love, me I BUY IT #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/wYB2Ob5gEA— Eunice (@NiceLeah19) April 5, 2020
Bare wa bona ebile I'm emotional#Uyajola99 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T0cWle4meP— Someone's Son (@Mahlatse_mogale) April 5, 2020
So basically everyone here is dizzy #Uyajola99 lenna okare ke dizzy ai! pic.twitter.com/eXik8Sgyhv— LoveLove (@LeratoMamabolo5) April 5, 2020
Ai Jub Jub rubbing salt into the wound... Athi akakufunu sister 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/ewHVvPpMaT— Lungile C (@Lungile_sthembi) April 5, 2020
This is how single people sleep at night knowing no one is cheating on them.... No Lucky, No Bush, No Marriage Certificate what what 🤣🤣🤣🤣#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/BKMw0KTjnv— The Darkhorse 🐎 (@RudolfMosoma) April 5, 2020