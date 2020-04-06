Musician Nomfusi talks love, mom's death and unexpected life lessons

Now more than ever, musician Nomfusi is certain the message of unconditional love needs to be shouted from rooftops, and she has joined other local and international musicians to give people a performance in the comfort of their homes.

The singer told TshisaLIVE that her song Ngenene was inspired and born out of pain, hardships and reflection. The song is extremely relevant as the world navigates through a pandemic, and it took a lot out of Nomfusi to pen the words.

"The song came in 2018 when I was going through a lot. I was pregnant, losing my home and, to add salt to the injury, I was not getting gigs. I thought I was going to lose my mind," she said.

The singer said especially during the coronavirus pandemic, it is clear love cannot be bought, and that life is so fragile that one should give love without reservation because you never know how soon it could all end.

For Nomfusi, losing her mother at a young age is a stern reminder that time is not promised.

"The song is about love that cannot be bought. The message is 'give love and expect nothing in return' Love heals. I lost my mom at a young age. Death stole love from me. I have many times woken in the middle of the night crying, wishing my mom was with me to say, 'I love you, my child'. I feel this would make my burden easier. But love saved me from me. Just like it saved me when I lost my mom and sister. I'm not just talking about overnight love but deeper only from within the eternity," she said.

