Scandal! actor Given Stuurman and girlfriend welcome a baby girl
“God blessed me with a healthy, beautiful baby girl. My life will never be the same. ”
Congratulations are in order for Scandal! actor Given Stuurman after he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world on Sunday evening.
The baby girl was born at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg.
Given, who plays the well-known character of Kgosi on the popular soapie, took to Instagram and shared a snap of himself holding his little princess.
“So, at 5.55pm today, God blessed me with a healthy, beautiful baby girl. My life will never be the same. Eternally grateful.”
Many fans and friends have watched as Given has gone from a child actor to a seasoned performer who has dominated the small screens, and sent congratulatory messages to the new dad.
Actress Candice Modiselle said, “Oh man, sending prayers, love and light. Congratulations dad.”
DJ Sbu added: “Congratulations guys. God's speed.”
Actress Natasha Thahane, Mandla N, and Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson also sent congratulatory messages.
Given announced that his bae was expecting through a touching Instagram post last month.
“The best thing God has given me is a chance to be a father. I’ll forever be grateful,” he wrote at the time.