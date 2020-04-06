Thandiswa Mazwai questions government's R150m arts covid-19 relief fund

Songstress and activist Thandiswa Mazwai has used her social media platform to question sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, following a decision to release R150-million to help artists in the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thandiswa over the weekend tagged the minister with a series of questions about the measures he announced which would be implemented, as the government tries to assist artists from the economic meltdown from the coronavirus.

On Twitter she asked the minister some vital questions about the R150m relief fund set aside to help artists.