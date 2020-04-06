WATCH | Here's how V-Mash stole Mzansi's hearts
Following news of the death of former Jam Alley presenter, musician and actress Vinolia Mashego — better known as V-Mash — on Monday, hundreds of celebrities and fans have taken a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the legacy she's left behind.
Vinolia's death was confirmed by her sister Prelley Seale, who said the family was still in shock after being informed of her death on Monday morning.
It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her,” said Seale.
Vinolia rose to stardom in the 80s and 90s during her time on Jam Alley. That signature theme song — coupled with Vinolia's eccentric personality, singing and dancing — form a huge part of many South Africans' childhood memories.
She has been fondly remembered for her vibey, larger-than-life personality. Media mogul Bonang Matheba, for example, thanked Vinolia for “igniting a fire” in her. This attests to the way Vinolia changed the entertainment game.
Here's a look back at that time and the legacy Vinolia has left behind.
Our #TBT is the famous #JamAlley on @mzansi_fosho by @nimrodnkosi and Vinolia Mashego ❤️ #tsaon3 #tsaon3— TrendingSA (@TrendingSAon3) June 6, 2019
Video credit: YouTube pic.twitter.com/D4FwvAvCEl