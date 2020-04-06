WATCH | Here's how V-Mash stole Mzansi's hearts

Following news of the death of former Jam Alley presenter, musician and actress Vinolia Mashego — better known as V-Mash — on Monday, hundreds of celebrities and fans have taken a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the legacy she's left behind.

Vinolia's death was confirmed by her sister Prelley Seale, who said the family was still in shock after being informed of her death on Monday morning.

It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her,” said Seale.