WATCH | Mzansi, Trevor Noah has some words for you during lockdown

06 April 2020 - 09:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah wants to make sure you stay healthy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Trevor Noah via Instagram

As the police and army continue to patrol the streets to enforce a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 in SA, comedian Trevor Noah has called on South Africans to do their part.

Law enforcement agencies are not playing, even crashing a wedding in KZN at the weekend and arresting the bride and groom for breaking lockdown regulations.

In a video recorded at his home in New York, Trevor encouraged South Africans to listen to the government’s call to stay at home.

“Coronavirus has taken over the world my friends. We are stuck in our houses, they told us we can't go outside and now we are stuck waiting for this 21-days to end.

“All over the world, we are going through the same thing, and all I can ask you, as my fellow South Africans, is to guys please work together on this.”

He acknowledged that some people needed to leave their houses to work, provide essential services or get essential items, but said it was up to all of us to make sure they are safer doing so.

“Let's make it safer for them by playing our part. You can stay home. You can FaceTime with your friends and braai indoors, just don't burn down your mother's kitchen,” he joked.

He reassured us that the struggles we are going through will soon be over and said we need to unite to beat the pandemic.

“Until that time is over, let's do this thing and beat coronavirus,” he added.

The pandemic has also affected Trevor, and last month he announced that he would be hosting his The Daily Show from home.

“Coronavirus has changed everybody's lives. What we've decided is to try to make The Daily Show from homes, not just my home but everyone's home.

“The producers, the writers, the directors, graphic designers, we are all just going to chill at home and use the technology we have to make the show.”

TshisaLIVE
