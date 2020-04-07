Ayanda Borotho praises community health workers for their 'pivotal' role

"I have this short but special message to share with you around community health workers: they play a pivotal role in helping marginalised communities and vulnerable families and individuals to get access to quality healthcare, especially our children," she said.

She said health workers had been at the forefront in helping the country fight illnesses such as TB and HIV and were also fighting to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The actress touched on a campaign called Grow Great, which aims to eliminate stunted growth in South African kids, and where health workers also play a key role.

"For those who may not know what stunting is, it is a condition which affects the brain and physical development, which is caused by prolonged malnutrition," she said.

"I'm sure many of you know of a community health worker in your area. I certainly have a special relationship with them. I remember a time when my late grandmother was very very sick and we relied heavily on the community health workers in the area to assist us as a family."