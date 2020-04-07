Buhle Samuels takes aim at the 'rude' rich: Why is it so hard for them to stay humble?

Actress Buhle Samuels has let her fans into her thoughts about anything and everything since cory, aka Covid-19, hit our shores, and her latest thoughts were about rude rich people.

The Muvhango actress took to her Twitter to express her disbelief at the rising number of people who “suddenly” become rude the minute they run into some guap.

She asked her followers if they knew why people often let their characters change as soon as their financial status does.

“Why is it so hard for people to know themselves but still remain humble?” she asked.

“You come into some money and success and boom! Rudeness galore. It’s like a person doesn’t believe they’ll have money and be someone. What a joke!”