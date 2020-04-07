TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe’s emotional tribute to V-Mash will have you deep in the feels

'Don't forget to put the words 'multiple award-winning actor and television presenter' next to Vinolia Mashego's name'

07 April 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Veteran actress Florence Masebe wants Vinolia Mashego to be remembered in a special way.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

While many flooded the TL on Monday afternoon with their fond memories of late veteran TV presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego, Florence Masebe wants more to be done to honour her legacy.

Taking to Twitter, Florence shared a young throwback of V-Mash back in the day.

Jam Alley was big. Vinolia Mashego was so much bigger than that. Best presenter and best actor at her prime. She could sing, too. And for years, she was the beautiful young woman on the Close-up toothpaste billboard. We were blessed to know this mega-talent. Rest now, Vee. #RIPVMash.”

Mme'Florence said the SABC should release more archived footage of V-Mash as a reminder that she was a legend 

“Vinolia Mashego's archive at the SABC portal is a rich one. Please show it to the nation in her memory and honour. Long before those stellar performances as Hilda Letlalo on Generations, V-Mash was snapping lead roles on SABC dramas.

Bitso Lebe Ke Seromo. Di Wele Makgolela. Bophelo Ke Semphekgo. She was an actor and then some.”

Bidding her final farewell to the queen of television, Florence said Vinolia solidified her name in South African books as the best media personality ever.

“Don't forget to put the words 'multiple award-winning actor and television presenter' next to Vinolia Mashego's name. That's who she was #RIPVinoliaMashego #RIPVMash.” she said. 

