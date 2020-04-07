Florence Masebe’s emotional tribute to V-Mash will have you deep in the feels

While many flooded the TL on Monday afternoon with their fond memories of late veteran TV presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego, Florence Masebe wants more to be done to honour her legacy.

Taking to Twitter, Florence shared a young throwback of V-Mash back in the day.

“Jam Alley was big. Vinolia Mashego was so much bigger than that. Best presenter and best actor at her prime. She could sing, too. And for years, she was the beautiful young woman on the Close-up toothpaste billboard. We were blessed to know this mega-talent. Rest now, Vee. #RIPVMash.”