IN MEMES | Marothi's abusive tendencies leave fans scared for Rachel
At the back of their minds, Skeem Saam viewers knew that Marothi and Rachel's marriage was never going to end well, and when Marothi became abusive because Rachel refused to cook pap for him on Monday, they knew the end is near.
Viewers have watched Marothi and his "little dynamite" overcome all sorts of challenges together. They may have even convinced themselves that perhaps Marothi is a monster to everyone but Rachel. However, the veil is beginning to be lifted from their eyes.
Not only are they realising that Marothi is quite insecure, but the man is already showing signs of verbal abuse towards Rachel. The "pap" incident was one of the many little worrisome things they've seen him do. Now they are worried about Rachel.
Like many other abusers, Marothi has managed to turn Rachel against her family and friends.
She may not see it for what it is, but fans surely do and that is why they want her to get out of there as soon as possible.
But everyone that knows Rachel, knows that she always learns the hard way ... sigh.
Check out some of the reactions below.
Marothi is abusing Rachel now! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/vWcIiRtjwN— kamandré (@elkay_drian) April 6, 2020
Marothi reveals his true self. I hope Rachel knows what she's dealing with. Celia🙆🏽♂️won't be pleased to learn from this. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/U4Ltv9ANXH— Thabang Nehemiah (@ThabangNehemiah) April 6, 2020
I'd just make Marothi Noodles if I was Rachel #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/TwFRgCW1Xf— Epic Foreal (@Omen_Graphics) April 6, 2020
#SkeemSaam Marothi Makes it Seem like Rachel is Entitled to cook for him...typical African Men pic.twitter.com/jLo81uME2D— I Follow Back💓 (@Iam_Takeone) April 6, 2020
Kanti what's wrong with Marothi though? First thing he is fighting over his pink shirt and now he wants Rachel to halt working in the night shift. 😒😒😒 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rOfLkLcIKn— Linda Nkosi (@iamlindankosi) April 6, 2020
Marothi is so toxic bathong#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/A8kd9A0oZC— Mahadi 👑🌻🍭 (@ParhBallouw) April 6, 2020
Marothi need to relax yoh! I mean he's cheating on the side and yet he wants to play on top of Rachel's head. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/EvVOC2xyJw— The Boss Lady 💝💜 (@Phumzileigh_N) April 6, 2020
I don’t like how Marothi is emotional blackmailing Rachel. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/CrMqm4oSIw— Lindo Myeni — TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾💻 (@LindoMyeni) April 6, 2020
Husbands like Marothi #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/pvM8X9rLyR— God's child 😍🇿🇦 (@linahmabit) April 6, 2020
#SkeemSaam Marothi o nyaka le gadima struu! The patriarchal mindset needs to stop! pic.twitter.com/sO971dOotJ— M~Q ♓ I am a girl! (@Moqueen14) April 6, 2020
Marothi wandubaduba laitse mara no man #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xt2whIHPEO— Leona TTL (@TtlLeona) April 6, 2020