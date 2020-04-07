James Blake is totes obsessed with Mzansi and it’s the cutest thing
English singer and songwriter James Blake keeps on giving his love to SA, making the days on lockdown a lot easier for his fans.
While many have taken to social media to reveal how they've finished their at-home to-do-list during the lockdown, some have attested that their fave [James] has seen them through boredom and stress with his Instagram live sessions.
Like many local and international artists who are physical distancing at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, James keeps the connection with his fans alive through live performances on social media.
Taking to his Instagram, James started a live session where he sang some of his songs from his new album, and gave SA a major shutout leaving his South African fans stanning even more.
During his live session, James paused and said, “Loads and loads of South Africans tuning in and that 100% doesn't go unnoticed. Sending all their love is really really f**ken sweet to see all your support and comments. Thank you.”
While playing the piano, James apologised for having never been to SA but promises to come perform in the motherland one day.
I felt that James Blake 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/n56qUxHceR pic.twitter.com/j1W81UMO3c— (MIKEY MASHILA) (@MikeyMashila) April 6, 2020
This is not the first time that James has stanned over SA.
Just weeks ago, James sent his fans into a frenzy when he replied to a fan who tweeted: “Our president is about to address us in less than 45 mins and our nerves are shattered. We need healing music post announcement. What time are you actually playing? 9pm?”
The singer sent love to SA.
Playing in 2 hours and 4 minutes. Sending love to SA ❤️ https://t.co/gHhAMC3EAR— James Blake (@jamesblake) March 23, 2020
Here's how excited James' South African fans were to get a shoutout from him:
James Blake: I see all of the comments from South Africa. It’s really sweet.— Labhuti womphokoqo (@C_Mbadu) April 6, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/uCLxiJVN5H
South Africans and James Blake IG live concerts. pic.twitter.com/xBv7fOQWAx— Langa Mavuso (@LangaMav) April 6, 2020
Shoutout to all the South Africans that were at the James Blake concert.— Zi 🏳️🌈 (@Zintle_Tunce) April 6, 2020
Y’all are hilarious, have good taste in music and James is coming for us ❤️🇿🇦.
thank you @jamesblake for another lovely IG concert and for acknowledging us 🥺❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/t3KvYqZGRd— foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) April 6, 2020
If a South African is not the President of James Blake's fan club, then lo fan club is not verified😒😔 pic.twitter.com/aD9PoD196p— Ororo⚡Munroe❄ (@oyamamninzi) April 6, 2020
James Blake is unbelievable guys! I don’t know what to say.— Mother Sylvia (@aktion_hank) April 6, 2020
I love James Blake with all my heart.— amands (@MandyKinZz) April 6, 2020
My pale prince
My white king
😭😭😭😭😭😭
James Blake opening his IG live stream with Ray Charles’ Georgia on my Mind pic.twitter.com/ueOFeNSL0L— J. Rose (@allthatjas____) April 6, 2020
Yaaay! I don't know how I missed it, my phone didn't tell me you were live 😓— Limpin' n Pimpin' (@Jules_TheArtist) April 7, 2020
❤️❤️ what an amazing show. It always feels like the first from James Blake.. also South Africans were amazing and funny 😂🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/tTCo3X1L2q— S I M A N G A Y E (@ItsSimangaye) April 7, 2020