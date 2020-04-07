Minnie Dlamini says alcohol ban may be good in some ways

TV Presenter Minnie Dlamini got some of her followers in a tizz when she claimed that the alcohol ban during lockdown may be a good thing..

Day 12 into the national lockdown, the nation isn't coping too well without their "guilty pleasures", which include alcohol. Some have reached the drastic "take one teaspoon three times a day" stage with their last bottle of the fire water.

That may be the reason why most people were in their feels when Minnie suggested that she appreciates the alcohol ban on some level.

"Domestic violence in SA is a major issue and I can't help but appreciate the alcohol ban on that level. It's not fun but it won't be forever ... small sacrifices," she wrote on Twitter this week.

But when her comment section started filling up with people who were ready and armed to "defend" alcohol, Minnie said that alcohol is a major contributing factor in most domestic violence cases.

"I'm not saying alcohol is the only reason for domestic violence but it has been identified as a major contributing factor in most cases," Minnie explained.