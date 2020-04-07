TshisaLIVE

US artist James Blake is totes obsessed with Mzansi and it’s the cutest thing

07 April 2020 - 10:59 By Masego Seemela
James Blake has serious love for South Africa.
James Blake has serious love for South Africa.
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

English singer and songwriter James Blake keeps on giving his love to SA, making the days on lockdown a lot easier for his fans.

While many have taken to social media to reveal how they've finished their at-home to-do-list during the lockdown, some have attested that their fave [James] has seen them through boredom and stress with his Instagram live sessions.  

Like many local and international artists who are physical distancing at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, James keeps the connection with his fans alive through live performances on social media.

Taking to his Instagram, James started a live session where he sang some of his songs from his new album, and gave SA a major shutout leaving his South African fans stanning even more.

During his live session, James paused and said, “Loads and loads of South Africans tuning in and that 100% doesn't go unnoticed. Sending all their love is really really f**ken sweet to see all your support and comments. Thank you.”

While playing the piano, James apologised for having never been to SA but promises to come perform in the motherland one day.

This is not the first time that James has stanned over SA.

Just weeks ago, James sent his fans into a frenzy when he replied to a fan who tweeted: “Our president is about to address us in less than 45 mins and our nerves are shattered. We need healing music post announcement. What time are you actually playing? 9pm?”

The singer sent love to SA.

Here's how excited James' South African fans were to get a shoutout from him:

'I pray this lockdown will contain it' — Celebs react to Covid-19 lockdown measures

Here's what Cassper, Boity, Prince Kaybee and Nadia Nakai have to say about the national shut down.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | James Blake just dropped a new album & the internet's in crisis mode

Here's a few tracks you should be looking out for on the album.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa launches hygiene campaign to help curb Covid-19

"The reason why this means so much to me that I had to be behind the campaign is that I believe every single child out there has to pursue their ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Nosipho on it not being about the fame

"For me it’s about me dreaming and believing in myself and my dreams enough to live them."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene confirms new romance with Joburg businesswoman TshisaLIVE
  2. Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego TshisaLIVE
  4. Former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia 'V- Mash' Mashego has died TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Idols SA’s Yanga Sobetwa sang for US singer Jojo on Insta & blew her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X