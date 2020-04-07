US artist James Blake is totes obsessed with Mzansi and it’s the cutest thing

English singer and songwriter James Blake keeps on giving his love to SA, making the days on lockdown a lot easier for his fans.

While many have taken to social media to reveal how they've finished their at-home to-do-list during the lockdown, some have attested that their fave [James] has seen them through boredom and stress with his Instagram live sessions.

Like many local and international artists who are physical distancing at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, James keeps the connection with his fans alive through live performances on social media.

Taking to his Instagram, James started a live session where he sang some of his songs from his new album, and gave SA a major shutout leaving his South African fans stanning even more.

During his live session, James paused and said, “Loads and loads of South Africans tuning in and that 100% doesn't go unnoticed. Sending all their love is really really f**ken sweet to see all your support and comments. Thank you.”

While playing the piano, James apologised for having never been to SA but promises to come perform in the motherland one day.