TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LMAO! Kenny Kunene tries to rap during lockdown and Mzansi can’t deal

07 April 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Kenny Kunene has a new song and has the streets talking.
Kenny Kunene has a new song and has the streets talking.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

While many people are using their time on lockdown to read books and reflect on being their best version of themselves, controversial businessman Kenny Kunene is outchea flexing his rapping skills.

Kenny left many with a whole lot to say, after he shared a video of himself laying some bars.

The Sushi King released a short song where he gave Mzansi advice on what to do during the lockdown.

In his bars, the businessman informed people about hygiene, staying home and not touching their face.

While Kenny is known for a lot of things, Mzansi let it be known that rapping was not one of them.

Dragging him through the pits, black Twitter showed the businessman flames and compared his rapping to Jay-Z, Eminem, and even Faith Nketsi.

Here are some of the reactions:

