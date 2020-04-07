Zodwa: Breast surgery is a woman's way of looking after her body

Although fitness can help keep you looking young and fresh, socialite Zodwa Wabantu believes surgery is also the way to go.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE this week that she saw nothing wrong with women getting fillers for their breasts as women needed to do their utmost to look after their bodies when they age.

“A woman should always look after her body, more especially as you grow [older]. Your body develops fat and it changes, it becomes mature. After a woman has given birth and breastfed her child, breast tends to sag. Getting a breast upliftment is simply a woman looking after her body.”

Zodwa said although surgery was an easy and quick fix route, it goes hand in hand with fitness.

“Surgery and fitness go together. You can exercise to get fit mentally and physically whereas surgery fixes things such as wrinkles, breasts, the tummy area, bums and thighs and removes cellulite.”

She said surgery was helpful to remove unnecessary fat and skin from the arms or tummy area when one has lost weight through exercise.

While many people cast judgment on breast surgery, Zodwa viewed it as simply fixing what's “broken” and "bringing them back to life again".

“Some women opt to bring their breasts back to form, while others choose to go bigger. Women choose what they want to do to their breasts. This is after a doctor has examined and checked what can be done.”

Zodwa added that even though breast surgery was a pricey affair as a single procedure costs around R12k, it's worth it.