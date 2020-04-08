Cassper Nyovest gets real on how the state of his home province 'hurts' him

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has opened up about how the "state" of his home province, Mahikeng in North West, pains him.

Cassper shared his opinion on Twitter after a follower commented on how the province was now only a shadow of what it used to be. The rapper seemed to agree.

"This hurts to admit bit it's also not our fault though. The people who ruined Mahikeng know themselves," he said.

The rapper claimed that corruption and greed from people in power in the province were the root of the problem. He went on to explain how much that hurt him because he grew up in Mahikeng and the province is close to his heart.

"(They) looted the whole bank account. Savings and all. It hurts to go home now cause that place was beautiful. Now all you hear are stories of how beautiful things used to be. Sad sad stuff."