Cassper Nyovest gets real on how the state of his home province 'hurts' him

08 April 2020 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest spoke candidly about Mahikeng.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has opened up about how the "state" of his home province, Mahikeng in North West, pains him. 

Cassper shared his opinion on Twitter after a follower commented on how the province was now only a shadow of what it used to be. The rapper seemed to agree.

"This hurts to admit bit it's also not our fault though. The people who ruined Mahikeng know themselves," he said.

The rapper claimed that corruption and greed from people in power in the province were the root of the problem. He went on to explain how much that hurt him because he grew up in Mahikeng and the province is close to his heart. 

"(They) looted the whole bank account. Savings and all. It hurts to go home now cause that place was beautiful. Now all you hear are stories of how beautiful things used to be. Sad sad stuff."

Cassper took his famous #FillUp concert to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in 2019, explaining at the time that he wanted to show his fans from home that he would never overlook them.

While it isn't clear if 2020 will allow us to have a #FillUp concert this year, the hope that it will happen is what keeps Cassper going.

The rapper also thanked his fans for their loyal support and said that he's looking forward to performing live once more.

"Hope y'all staying safe, can't wait till I'm back on stage doing what I love."

TshisaLIVE
