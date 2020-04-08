TshisaLIVE

Entertainment industry 'stopped being about talent long ago' says Zola Hashatsi

08 April 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Actor Zola Hashatsi has called out the local TV industry for being fake.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Hashatsi

Talk about being a straight talker! Actor Zola Hashatsi is not about to let peeps carry on as though the entertainment industry is still the same as back in the 90s. 

The actor has slammed the industry for being more about social media followers and likes instead of “real” talent.  

Zola's sentiments about the state of the industry were ignited by his tribute to the late TV personality and actress Vinolia Mashego, better known as V-Mash. News of V-Mash's death surfaced on Monday, leading to a flood of tributes for the star.

Taking to Instagram, Zola expressed how he was finding it hard to fall asleep as he couldn't stop thinking about V-Mash.

He emphasised how the presenter had managed to become a big deal without the help of social media, attributing this to her being vastly talented.

“Finding it very hard to sleep. Remember you can have millions of followers on social media but 'talent is king'. She [V-Mash] had it and rocked before trending and hashtags were the talk of the town.”

Feeling that some actors and personalities today were hyped but had no talent, Zola described the entertainment business as a “stupid, messy industry”.

“So f**k you and your followers. It stopped being about talent a long time ago,” he added.

Zola also called out the department of arts and culture for not taking care of artists when they were past their prime.

“How many of us must die before the SA TV industry is taken seriously or we take it seriously? Can we just be honest that the minister is arts and culture is failing us. A lot of artists are silent cause they 'need' the job,” he fumed.

“Screw that ish, We 'need' to speak up, be present, unite, fight, get paid better, be heard, be loved, be natured and taken seriously, have unions, stand together. Until then we shall remain divided.”

