Entertainment industry 'stopped being about talent long ago' says Zola Hashatsi

Talk about being a straight talker! Actor Zola Hashatsi is not about to let peeps carry on as though the entertainment industry is still the same as back in the 90s.

The actor has slammed the industry for being more about social media followers and likes instead of “real” talent.

Zola's sentiments about the state of the industry were ignited by his tribute to the late TV personality and actress Vinolia Mashego, better known as V-Mash. News of V-Mash's death surfaced on Monday, leading to a flood of tributes for the star.

Taking to Instagram, Zola expressed how he was finding it hard to fall asleep as he couldn't stop thinking about V-Mash.