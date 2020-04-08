IN MEMES | The disrespect from Mnakwethu 'side chicks' is too much!
If there's one thing that has rubbed Mnakwethu fans up the wrong way, it has been the blatant "disrespect" from side chicks and wannabe second wives.
According to many on social media, Zandi, Mahlaba and Samantha set a whole new record for disrespect on the show this week when they basically said whatever was on their minds, without thinking it through.
This left fans seething with anger on behalf of the first wives.
Every time Samantha was given the mic, tweeps cringed. She kept throwing demeaning and degrading words, aimed at her bae's first wife.
For the most part, tweeps were hoping that all the first wives could just minus themselves from the equation, just out of respect for themselves.
It seemed clear to viewers that if the matter was left for the husband to handle, it would never be fixed.
This girl wa makula style needs to stop. #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/04tftwp5XA— Lucia Ralepobe (@luciaralepobe) April 7, 2020
For what logical reason would one agree to be a second wife to a man who wears Jean to Jean Ka cavela in 2020? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/S7hO5EbCgh— Ketso🌼 (@Ketso28) April 7, 2020
#Mnakwetu— IG: Lani_teen (@Lani_teen) April 7, 2020
South African men and women still needs to evolve, in terms of their mentality. It's time to let go of the traditional mentality, as well as toxic masculinity. It's not okay for men to humiliate women like that, and it's also not okay for women to accept that. pic.twitter.com/gFqwBSgkQb
#Mnakwethu Its disturbing to see such grown women embarrassing themselves on television. You ladies need permission from the first wives, manje you ladies are acting like le ba yetsetsa favor...what kind of examples are you setting for other young women considering polygamy? pic.twitter.com/QOxr6OqTiz— Bare Pali ong ketsang (@Pali_Ongketsang) April 7, 2020
"Before we discuss cheating let's first discuss what a man is..."— NgwanyanaWaMotswana (@MmaMotase) April 7, 2020
"Those who cheat are those who pay sex workers"
"A man doesn't cheat"
Tffffffff????? #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/343CBxdz3e
You can never build happiness with someone's tears#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/cTJdOQfpbN— Glad Ndlovu (@glad_ndlovu) April 7, 2020
#Mnakwethu the disrespect that most of these 2nd wives have🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️ wow and none of these men calling them in to order. This is not acceptable yoooh pic.twitter.com/w6hhDRPGmI— #IamNotNext (@therealNobuhle) April 7, 2020
Nangu uMseleku ethi “cheating is for those that pay for sex”. 💀😳 #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/TkmBfcMklv— uNkom’isengwa ilele, uYeyesa (@_abongam) April 7, 2020
#Mnakwethu— 🌻Mamba🌻 (@anouk_orison) April 7, 2020
The power of a 🍆..is Scary..😯Ladies disrespecting each other like this... pic.twitter.com/SASed3042u