TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | The disrespect from Mnakwethu 'side chicks' is too much!

08 April 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Linda Sibiya was the host of the 'Mnakwethu' reunion show.
Linda Sibiya was the host of the 'Mnakwethu' reunion show.
Image: Linda Sibiya's Instagram

If there's one thing that has rubbed Mnakwethu fans up the wrong way, it has been the blatant "disrespect" from side chicks and wannabe second wives.

According to many on social media, Zandi, Mahlaba and Samantha set a whole new record for disrespect on the show this week when they basically said whatever was on their minds, without thinking it through.

This left fans seething with anger on behalf of the first wives.

Every time Samantha was given the mic, tweeps cringed. She kept throwing  demeaning and degrading words, aimed at her bae's first wife.

For the most part, tweeps were hoping that all the first wives could just minus themselves from the equation, just out of respect for themselves.

It seemed clear to viewers that if the matter was left for the husband to handle, it would never be fixed.

Check out some of the reactions below:

MORE

IN MEMES | Ngiga is 'spreading lies' on 'Mnakwethu' & the streets are gatvol

Ngiga responded by saying that there was no way to tell if he was lying or not because he never gave a time frame for when he would fulfill his ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | Twitter calls out 'Mnakwethu' participant for being a 'liar'

Dude was sweating!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | 'Disrespectful' potential second wife infuriates 'Mnakwethu' fans

That LLB side chick was so rude, even Twitter cancelled her!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | 'Mnakwethu' has tweeps angry again, this time about secrets

Viewers of 'Mnakwethu' still can't get over the audacity of the men featured on the show
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene confirms new romance with Joburg businesswoman TshisaLIVE
  2. Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego TshisaLIVE
  3. Former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia 'V- Mash' Mashego has died TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! Fans laugh at Dimpie Dimpopo trying to sell his fridge during Cassper and ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation
Lockdown serenade
X