TshisaLIVE

'I've promised to be there for her son' - V-Mash's family 'devastated' by her death

08 April 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
News of former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia Mashego's death broke on Monday.
News of former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia Mashego's death broke on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Kopano Tlape

Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego's family hardly slept last night.

Her sister, Prelley, is still haunted by a phone call she had received just hours earlier.

The call, which came from her father, hit her hard: Vinolia had died.

The former Jam Alley presenter had spoken to her family last week but not over the weekend.

When neighbours realised  she was not around, they called her father and another sister to come quickly.

Together with police, they broke into Vinolia's home in Mamelodi, Pretoria, and found her lifeless body in bed.

Paramedics later declared her dead of natural causes and estimated she had died three days earlier.

Bonang Matheba credits her presenting swag to V-Mash: She was everything I wanted to be

"Thank you for igniting my fire. Rest in peace," Bonang said.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

“We were all heartbroken by the news. It was devastating. You can never prepare for news like that. As a family we are broken but trying to stay strong,” Vinolia's nephew, Karabo Seale, told TshisaLIVE.

He said he would always remember his aunt for her larger-than-life personality.

“The Vinolia you saw on TV is the same person she was with us. She was always joking. She had a lot of energy and was always having fun. I will never forget how she used to bring us things from Jam Alley. She always thought of us.”

Vinolia, who recently starred in the drama series Giyani: Land Of Blood and hosted Moja Love's Bheka Sikubambile, was starting to make a comeback in the entertainment industry.

She spoke often of her love for acting and presenting, and Karabo said her family saw the passion in her eyes.

Vinolia left behind a son, Oratile, who Karabo said is like a brother to him.

He said after hearing news of his aunt's death, he has promised to look out for Oratile.

“We were raised together so we are more than cousins. We are brothers. I am traveling to go see him and make sure he is okay. I want to be there for him. If I could speak to my aunt one last time I would tell her I love her, we all love her, and I will look out for her son.”

WATCH | Here's how V-Mash stole Mzansi's hearts

Hundreds of celebrities and fans have taken a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the legacy that Vinolia Mashego left behind.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego

"This is so sad, just when she was making a comeback on TV. May your soul rest in eternal peace, condolences to the family, friends, fans and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia 'V- Mash' Mashego has died

It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene confirms new romance with Joburg businesswoman TshisaLIVE
  2. Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego TshisaLIVE
  3. Former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia 'V- Mash' Mashego has died TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! Fans laugh at Dimpie Dimpopo trying to sell his fridge during Cassper and ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Idols SA’s Yanga Sobetwa sang for US singer Jojo on Insta & blew her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation
Lockdown serenade
X